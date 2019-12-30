Miami running back Lorenzo Lingard, a former five-star recruit, enters transfer portal
The sophomore played sparingly in 2019 and had his freshman season cut short due to injury
Following a disappointing 6-7 season, Miami could lose one of its top recruits from the 2018 class. 247Sports reports that sophomore Lorenzo Lingard has put his name in the transfer portal. The former five-star recruit was the top player to sign with the Hurricanes in 2018 and the No. 25 player nationally for that cycle.
However, Lingard's time with Miami hasn't lived up to that same hype. His promising freshman season was cut short due to a knee injury. Before missing the second half of that season, Lingard had 136 yards on just 17 carries -- an average of eight yards per touch -- and a pair of touchdowns.
Lingard played sparingly this season as he continued to recover from his injury. He contributed mostly on special teams and did not receive any touches as the team planned to redshirt. Should Lingard transfer from the program, he'll be a redshirt sophomore in 2020. It is possible that Lingard stays with the Hurricanes since entering his name in the portal only allows other schools to contact that athlete freely. However, once a player enters their name in the portal, their current school is no longer obligated to keep them on scholarship.
The Hurricanes also recently lost leading running back DeeJay Dallas to the NFL Draft. However, Cam'Ron Harris, the team's second-leading rusher in 2019, will be back next season.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Enter our free Pick'em Challenge & compete to win $5,000.
-
2019 Sun Bowl odds, picks, sims, bets
Emory Hunt has his finger on the pulse of FSU football.
-
First Responder Bowl odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Western Michigan vs. Western Kentucky 10,000...
-
Kentucky vs. VT, Belk Bowl pick
Mark Stoops looks to win his second straight bowl game as the Wildcats' head coach
-
Top 2019-20 bowl odds, bets, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every college football bowl game 10,000 times
-
QB Book back at Notre Dame for 2020
Book is 20-3 as starting quarterback for the Fighting Irish
-
2019 bowl picks, sims, odds, best bets
SportsLine simulated every bowl game 10,000 times for pick'em leagues and confidence pools
-
Fiesta Bowl: Clemson edges Ohio State
No. 3 Clemson trailed at halftime for the first time in 15 but edged No. 2 Ohio State on a...
-
LSU demolishes Oklahoma in Peach Bowl semifinal
LSU will return to Louisiana for a chance at a national title after routing Oklahoma in the...
-
Western Michigan vs. Western Kentucky live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Western Michigan vs. Western Kentucky football...