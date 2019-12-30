Miami running back Lorenzo Lingard, a former five-star recruit, enters transfer portal

The sophomore played sparingly in 2019 and had his freshman season cut short due to injury

Following a disappointing 6-7 season, Miami could lose one of its top recruits from the 2018 class. 247Sports reports that sophomore Lorenzo Lingard has put his name in the transfer portal. The former five-star recruit was the top player to sign with the Hurricanes in 2018 and the No. 25 player nationally for that cycle. 

However, Lingard's time with Miami hasn't lived up to that same hype. His promising freshman season was cut short due to a knee injury. Before missing the second half of that season, Lingard had 136 yards on just 17 carries -- an average of eight yards per touch -- and a pair of touchdowns. 

Lingard played sparingly this season as he continued to recover from his injury. He contributed mostly on special teams and did not receive any touches as the team planned to redshirt. Should Lingard transfer from the program, he'll be a redshirt sophomore in 2020. It is possible that Lingard stays with the Hurricanes since entering his name in the portal only allows other schools to contact that athlete freely. However, once a player enters their name in the portal, their current school is no longer obligated to keep them on scholarship. 

The Hurricanes also recently lost leading running back DeeJay Dallas to the NFL Draft. However, Cam'Ron Harris, the team's second-leading rusher in 2019, will be back next season. 

