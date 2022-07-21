Miami football wants to improve its turnover numbers from 2021, but the Hurricanes won't be celebrating those game-changing plays with the infamous jewelry that we've come to look for on the sideline. First-year coach Mario Cristobal revealed this week that Miami has retired the Turnover Chain, putting an end to the celebration routine that was first introduced in 2017.

The Hurricanes got a new Turnover Chain each season, custom made and loaded with jewels for the players to wear after forcing a turnover. Miami even took it to the next level a couple of years ago with touchdown rings as well, but with Cristobal taking over, there are a lot of changes to how the program goes about its business. Part of that includes turning the focus away from these bejeweled sideline props.

"I think probably the media has put more thought into this than I have," said Cristobal at the second day of the ACC Football Kickoff. "We just really focus on getting better as a program and have focused on technique, fundamentals, regimentation, academics, strength and conditioning, sports science, community service, and that's what the focus has been on.'

Cristobal explained that ditching the chain was not a shot at the previous regime, and he did not want to offer too much criticism on the use of the chain. He said it was part of the program's history, but that they are moving forward into this new era without the chain.

"Let's put it this way. We've been working so hard and paying attention to so many other things that, in my opinion, are much more critical to winning football games and having success that [the chain] really hasn't been a subject or a topic," Cristobal added. "We won't be using it. You guys okay with that? We good now? Everybody got the chain stuff?"

As for the on-field impact, the chain did not help Miami excel when it came to creating those game-changing plays in 2021. The Hurricanes had one of the worst turnover margins in the ACC, so the chain didn't even get too much play. Miami defensive end Jahfari Harvey cited the new coaching staff and their experience as a reason to think all of the major statistics, turnovers included, will be improved in 2022.