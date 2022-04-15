Since Miami joined the ACC in 2004, the criticisms pushed toward the football program have been loud. Miami doesn't spend. Miami doesn't care. Miami doesn't take football seriously enough. Miami doesn't invest.

Well this offseason, in a long-awaited response, "The U" convinced Mario Cristobal to leave a playoff-adjacent, new-money program at Oregon to return to the beaches of Coral Gables. It also stole Clemson athletic director Dan Radakovich, one of the driving forces behind the Tigers' ACC dynasty, and also nabbed Broyles Award-winning offensive coordinator Josh Gattis from Michigan and picked veteran assistant Kevin Steele to run the defense.

Calling Miami's spring game the start of a new era is an understatement. In front of a sold-out house at MLS Inter Miami's DRV PNK Stadium, Saturday marks the Hurricanes' reintroduction to the world of big-time college football.

Even two decades after their most recent national championship, the mystique behind "The U" still remains. Between 1983 and 2001, the Hurricanes won five national championships under four different coaching staffs. No other program won more than three over that time period. Amid external criticism, the university finally stood its ground and swung for the fences.

"The University of Miami is an institution dedicated to the pursuit of excellence," Miami president Julio Frenk wrote in September. "As our football team gets ready to kick off conference play this evening, I want to make clear that the Board of Trustees and I, as president, recognize the essential part of our brand and reputation derived from athletics and we are fully committed to building championship-caliber teams at the U."

Cristobal, of course, embodies that Miami culture. He grew up in the city and played high school ball before playing offensive line on national championship squads in 1989 and 1991. Later, he served as head coach at Miami-based FIU before earning a reputation as perhaps the best Florida recruiter in America while at Alabama, including National Recruiter of the Year honors from 247Sports in 2015 after the Tide signed Calvin Ridley and Ronnie Harrison from the state.

After getting promoted to head coach at Oregon, Cristobal quickly turned the program into a national contender. The Ducks went 35-13 under his leadership with three straight appearances in the Pac-12 Championship Game. More importantly, Cristobal reeled in four consecutive top-15 classes to a spot hundreds of miles away from elite talent.

If Miami created the perfect coach for its program in a lab, the result would look a lot like Cristobal. But now, the good feelings from the splash hiring take a back seat. "The U" will soon expect results.

Luckily, there's real reasons for excitement when the Hurricanes take the field on Saturday. Quarterback Tyler Van Dyke was a revelation after throwing for more than 2,600 yards in just eight starts last season, including 22 passing touchdowns. Early returns from camp are that the staff believes Van Dyke can be one of the ACC's best quarterbacks in Gattis' system.

The defense has work to do after falling to No. 75 in total defense last year, but the talent has never been in question. Six of the top eight tacklers are back, while former five-stars James Williams and Leonard Taylor should step into bigger roles in Year 2. More importantly, Steele will need to find a way to bring back the swagger that has characterized the great Hurricanes defenses of the past.

Additionally, Cristobal acted fast to fill holes over the offseason. The Hurricanes added Oregon offensive line transfers Jonathan Denis and Logan Sagapolu to quickly fill out the room. Running back Henry Parrish rushed for 553 yards on 5.3 yards per carry in a platoon system at Ole Miss, and should slot in nicely next to emerging talent Jaylan Knighton. Miami added eight transfers overall. Outside of highly rated UAB edge rusher Antonio Moultrie, the rest arrived from Power Five schools.

Outside of Lincoln Riley joining USC, there might not be a more hyped coaching change in college football than Cristobal rejoining "The U". Managing expectations, both publicly and in his own locker room, can be a real challenge for first-year head coaches.

However, with the challenge comes an opportunity to reintroduce one of the most historic programs in college football to the national stage. "The U" is back on Saturday -- at least for one day.