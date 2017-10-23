Miami suspends Michael Irvin's son indefinitely for off-field reasons

Miami sophomore tight end Michael Irvin Jr. has been suspended indefinitely.

Irvin, the son of former Miami receiver and NFL Hall of Famer Michael Irvin, did not attend Miami's win over Syracuse on Saturday. According to coach Mark Richt, the suspension is due to Irvin not handling business off the field.

"Irvin just hasn't done what he's supposed to do off the field, and until he does, we won't let him play," said Richt.

Irvin wasn't starting for the Hurricanes, but he played in the team's first five games, catching three passes for 39 yards. Miami was hoping he'd be able to step up this season and help replace David Njoku, who moved on to the NFL. Instead, Christopher Herndon has dominated the playing time at tight end, catching 28 passes for 271 yards.

Irvin was a three-star member of Miami's 2016 recruiting class.