Miami suspends Michael Irvin's son indefinitely for off-field reasons
Irvin's son is a sophomore tight end for the Hurricanes
Miami sophomore tight end Michael Irvin Jr. has been suspended indefinitely.
Irvin, the son of former Miami receiver and NFL Hall of Famer Michael Irvin, did not attend Miami's win over Syracuse on Saturday. According to coach Mark Richt, the suspension is due to Irvin not handling business off the field.
"Irvin just hasn't done what he's supposed to do off the field, and until he does, we won't let him play," said Richt.
Irvin wasn't starting for the Hurricanes, but he played in the team's first five games, catching three passes for 39 yards. Miami was hoping he'd be able to step up this season and help replace David Njoku, who moved on to the NFL. Instead, Christopher Herndon has dominated the playing time at tight end, catching 28 passes for 271 yards.
Irvin was a three-star member of Miami's 2016 recruiting class.
-
Georgia's Smart delivering in Year 2
Smart is the latest big-name coach to find massive success in his second season
-
College football odds, picks for Week 9
SportsLine simulated every Week 9 college game 10,000 times and came up with some surprising...
-
CFP Rankings projection: ND, UM knocking
The Fighting Irish and Hurricanes have made their way just outside the top four
-
Quinn's Heisman top five for Week 9
A new names joins Saquon Barkley, Baker Mayfield and JT Barrett in the race
-
Arkansas St. coach tells Arkansas joke
Anderson didn't hold back when taking a shot across the state
-
LOOK: Arizona State's military uniforms
Arizona State will wear military-themed uniforms against Colorado on Nov. 4
Add a Comment