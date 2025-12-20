A Saturday tripleheader of 2025 College Football Playoff first-round games begins with the No. 7 Texas A&M Aggies hosting the No. 10 Miami (Fla.) Hurricanes. The Aggies (11-1) won their first 11 games before falling to the Texas Longhorns, 27-17, on Nov. 28. The Hurricanes (10-2) have won four in a row and last defeated Pitt, 38-7, on Nov. 29. This 2025 CFP First Round Game will be the third meeting between the programs since 2022, with the teams splitting the first two matchups. The winner advances to face No. 2 Ohio State in the quarterfinals at the Cotton Bowl on New Year's Eve.

Kickoff is at noon ET from Kyle Field in College Station, Texas. The Aggies are 3-point favorites in the latest Miami vs. Texas A&M odds, while the over/under is 48.5, down three points from the opening line. Before making any Texas A&M vs. Miami picks, check out the college football predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model simulates every FBS game 10,000 times, and it is profitable on its top-rated money-line picks since the beginning of the 2024 season. Anybody following those college football betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Texas A&M vs. Miami. Here are the FBS college football odds and trends for Miami vs. Texas A&M:

Texas A&M vs. Miami spread Texas A&M -3 Texas A&M vs. Miami over/under 48.5 points Texas A&M vs. Miami money line Texas A&M -155, Miami +129 Texas A&M vs. Miami picks See picks at SportsLine Texas A&M vs. Miami streaming Fubo (Try for free)

Why Miami can cover

Miami has played up to the level of its competition in 2025, going 4-0 both straight-up and against the spread versus ranked opponents. Additionally, the Aggies have struggled versus the line since Mike Elko came onboard in 2024, as A&M is just 8-17 ATS since then, with that 32% cover rate being the third-worst amongst Power Conference teams over that span. Quarterback Carson Beck tops the ACC in both completion rate (74.7%) and passing rating (165.8), and his top target, Malachi Toney, is coming off back-to-back games with 125+ receiving yards and a touchdown. That offensive firepower sometimes overshadow the fact that Miami also has the No. 6 scoring defense in FBS and allowed just 16.3 points to its four ranked opponents with defensive end Reuben Bain Jr. wreaking havoc on opposing backfields.

Why Texas A&M can cover

Miami has a recent history of not showing up for bowl games as the Canes have lost six in a row, which is one shy of the longest active streak in the nation. Additionally, Miami is on an eight-game road losing streak versus AP Top-10 teams. Those trends will bring A&M confidence, as will having dynamic playmakers on both sides of the ball. Quarterback Marcel Reed led the SEC with 14 yards per completion and is a threat with both his arm and legs. Reed has more games with 4+ total touchdowns (four) than he has with one or fewer touchdowns (three). Meanwhile, on defense, edge rusher Cashius Howell's 11.5 sacks top the SEC and rank fourth-most in all of FBS.

How to make Miami vs. Texas A&M picks

After simulating Texas A&M vs. Miami 10,000 times, SportsLine's model is going Over on the total as the teams combine for 61 points. The model also says one side of the spread hits 60% of the time in an A-rated pick.

So who wins Miami vs. Texas A&M, and which side of the spread hits 60% of the time in an A-rated pick? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Texas A&M vs. Miami spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that's up on its top-ranked money-line picks, and find out.