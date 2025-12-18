No. 7 Texas A&M hosts No. 10 Miami in a pivotal first-round matchup of the College Football Playoff at Kyle Field. The Aggies are fresh off a historic season, an 11-1 campaign, the most wins for the program since 2012. However, Texas A&M struggled in its final game, a loss against rival Texas.

Miami started the 2025 season on fire, but had to recover after losing games to Louisville and SMU by a combined nine points midseason. The losses cost them a shot at playing for the ACC title, but blazing through the month of November was enough to deliver them their first College Football Playoff appearance as the final team in.

Texas A&M and Miami have played five teams, including a recent home-and-home series in 2022-23. The Hurricanes won 48-33 in their most recent matchup, the second game for Miami offensive coordinator Shannon Dawson. However, the matchup will look much different with Mike Elko now leading Texas A&M.

Miami vs. Texas A&M: Need to know

War in the trenches: Miami and Texas A&M come into the matchup boasting some of the top trench play of any teams in the playoff. Hurricanes offensive lineman Francis Mauigoa leads a unit that allowed only 11 total sacks this year. The Aggies were close behind at 12, both ranking top 11 nationally. But, Texas A&M also leads the nation with 41 sacks behind All-American defensive end Cashius Howell, and Miami had 34. The chess match between the lines will be the matchup of the weekend.

Star receivers: Texas A&M invested heavily into its wide receiver corps and the unit has carried the program to new heights. Transfers KC Concepcion and Mario Craver each posted at least 50 catches for 800 yards, and others like Ashton Bethel-Roman and tight end Nate Boerkircher have each come up big in major moments. Few teams are built to win outside in, but the Aggies have that kind of ability.

All eyes on Bain: If the Heisman was given in September, Miami defensive end Rueben Bain Jr. might have walked away with it. The defensive end was unbelievable, wreaking havoc and making disruptive plays during a 5-0 start. However, both his production and grading have fallen off precipitously. Bain posted 1.5 sacks in the season finale against Pittsburgh; could he wake up in the season's most important moments?

Miami vs. Texas A&M prediction, picks

The matchup between Texas A&M and Miami is a true heavyweight battle. Both teams have the upside to win the national championship if things break right, and the first round will be an important stress test. Miami quarterback Carson Beck has the experience edge, but Texas A&M's offense has an explosive component that will prove to be the difference in College Station. Pick: Texas A&M -3.5

