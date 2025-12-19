One of the most anticipated first-round matchups of the College Football Playoff kicks off Saturday when No. 10 Miami visits No. 7 Texas A&M, as both programs make their playoff debuts. The Hurricanes arrive after sneaking into the field as the final at-large bid following a late surge that left little margin for error. Texas A&M, meanwhile, used its three-week break to reset after closing the regular season with its only loss coming against Texas.

Kyle Field has been a fortress this season, with the Aggies unbeaten at home, though some of their most impressive wins came away from College Station. Miami enters playing arguably its best football of the year, emerging as one of the nation's most dominant teams since Week 11 while effectively playing for its postseason life.

The programs are no strangers, having split a home-and-home series in 2022 and 2023. Results against common opponents this season offer little separation: Miami beat Notre Dame and Florida by a combined 22 points, while Texas A&M topped the same two by 18 -- including a dramatic 41-40 win in South Bend.

Where to watch Miami vs. Texas A&M live

Date: Saturday, Dec. 20 | Time: 12 p.m. ET

Location: Kyle Field -- College Station, Texas

TV: ABC | Live stream: Fubo (Try for free)

Miami vs. Texas A&M: Players to watch

Marcel Reed, QB, Texas A&M: Reed was a legitimate Heisman Trophy contender before the Aggies' only loss of the season at Texas to close the regular season. In his first year as a full-time starter, he completed 61.8% of his passes for 2,932 yards and 25 touchdowns with 10 interceptions. Reed is also Texas A&M's second-leading rusher with 466 yards and six touchdowns on 89 carries, making him a dual-threat quarterback who can impact the game both through the air and on the ground.

KC Concepcion, WR, Texas A&M: The Aggies' offense is loaded with weapons, and Concepcion has quickly emerged as the top target. The transfer from NC State made an immediate impact in his first season in College Station, tying for an SEC-leading nine touchdown catches while totaling 886 receiving yards. His counterpart Mario Craver complements him well, adding 825 yards and four touchdowns on the season, giving Texas A&M a dynamic duo that can stretch defenses.

Cashius Howell, DL, Texas A&M: A CBS Sports' first-team All-America selection, Howell finds himself in elite company as the first Aggies' defender to post 11.5 sacks in a season since Myles Garrett in 2014. He led the SEC in that category in 2025.

Carson Beck, QB, Miami: Beck has been somewhat unstoppable recently, topping Power Four quarterbacks since Week 11 with 12 touchdown passes while completing nearly 80% of his throws. Miami's strong season has leaned heavily on his steady decision-making -- the Hurricanes are 8-0 when he limits interceptions to fewer than two, but slip to 1-2 when he tosses multiple interceptions.

Malachi Toney, WR, Miami: Few newcomers to college football made a louder first impression than Toney did this season. Once an under-the-radar three-star recruit, he quickly became central to Miami's offense, stacking 84 receptions -- the sixth-most in the nation -- and leading the ACC with seven receiving touchdowns. His impact extended well beyond the passing game, as his speed translates to gadget runs and special teams duties.

Rueben Bain Jr., EDGE, Miami: The ACC Defensive Player of the Year, Bain is a projected first-round pick for the 2026 NFL Draft. He has 37 total tackles, including 7.5 for loss with 4.5 sacks, an interception and a forced fumble this season.

Miami vs. Texas A&M prediction, pick

This really does feel like a coin-flip game, but Miami has enough subtle edges to make a strong case for the road upset. Both teams boast elite pass-protecting offensive lines and disruptive defensive fronts capable of affecting the quarterback, so clean execution will matter most. There's understandable concern about Carson Beck's history with turnovers in a hostile environment, yet Texas A&M hasn't consistently capitalized on those mistakes, with the second-fewest interceptions forced (3) this season in the FBS. If Miami protects the football -- something it has done well in big moments -- the Hurricanes' ability to create takeaways and manufacture explosive plays could be the deciding factor. Pick: Miami +3.5