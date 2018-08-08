Miami tight end Michael Irvin II injures MCL, could miss entire 2018 regular season

Preseason camp means the college football season is approaching fast. It also means injuries are bound to flare up again. Unfortunately for Miami, that was the case with junior tight end Michael Irvin II.

The university announced on Wednesday that Irvin sustained an injury to his MCL in his right knee this week and will undergo surgery that is expected to sideline him for four months -- practically the entire 2018 season.

With Chris Herndon in the NFL, Irvin II was slotted as the starting tight end entering the season after recording 9 receptions for 78 yards a season ago. Irvin II, of course, is the son of former Hurricanes great and Pro Football Hall of Fame member Michael Irvin.

The injury also puts depth at tight end at a premium for the Canes. Sophomore Brian Polendey is the only scholarship tight end with any type of game experience, although he contributed mostly on special teams. That means freshmen Brevin Jordan and Will Mallory will be asked to play a much bigger role in the offense sooner than anticipated.

However, Miami has high hopes for both players as they're considered to be the next wave of great tight ends for the program. Jordan was the No. 1 ranked tight end in the 2018 recruiting class, per 247Sports Composite rankings. Mallory was ranked No. 8.

In the long run, both have high upside and Irivin's injury will only expedite their inevitable contributions. However, Miami can ill-afford to have either one of them go down with an injury now.