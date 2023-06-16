Dennis Erickson, Jimmy Johnson and Chuck Foreman will be inducted into the Miami Ring of Honor, the university announced Friday. Erickson and Johnson both coached the Hurricanes to national titles during their respective tenures. Foreman earned All-American honors before a successful NFL career with the Minnesota Vikings. The ceremony will take place on Oct. 21 when the Hurricanes host Clemson.

Erickson and Johnson will join Howard Schnellenberger as the only coaches in the Ring of Honor, while Foreman will become the 24th player in the group. He joins a list that includes the likes of Michael Irvin, Ray Lewis, Ed Reed, Warren Sapp, Sean Taylor and Jim Kelly.

"We are thrilled to welcome Dennis, Chuck and Jimmy into the Ring of Honor," Miami athletic director Dan Radakovich said. "Dennis and Jimmy are two of the greatest coaches in college football history and presided over an incredible run of championship football in Coral Gables. Chuck is one of the best running backs in Miami's storied history, which propelled him to a stellar NFL career. All three men are incredible ambassadors for the University of Miami and we are looking forward to honoring them on October 21."

Johnson, 79, coached Miami from 1984-88. In 1987 he guided the Hurricanes to a 12-0 record and the national title. He finished with a 52-9 record before going on to coach the Dallas Cowboys and Miami Dolphins. Erickson, 76, succeeded Johnson and led the program to national titles in 1989 and 1991. He left after six seasons with a 63-9 record and became coach of the Seattle Seahawks.

Foreman, 72, starred for the program before its rise to prominence, earning first-team All-American honors in 1972 before going to the Minnesota Vikings as a first-round pick. He made five Pro Bowls during his NFL career, shining both as a runner and pass-catcher.