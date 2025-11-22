The 13th-ranked Miami Hurricanes will look to stay in the ACC and College Football Playoff race when they face the Virginia Tech Hokies on Saturday. Miami is coming off a 41-7 win over NC State last week, while Virginia Tech dropped a 34-14 decision at Florida State. The Hurricanes (8-2, 4-2 ACC), who are tied for fifth in the conference, are 1-1 on the road this year. The Hokies (3-7, 2-4 ACC), who are tied for 11th, are 2-4 on their home field. Virginia Tech just hired James Franklin as its next full-time head coach, but is being led by interim Philip Montgomery for the remained of this season.

Kickoff from Lane Stadium in Blacksburg, Va., is at noon ET. The Hurricanes are 17.5-point favorites in the latest Miami vs. Virginia Tech odds, while the over/under for total points scored is 49.5. Before making any Virginia Tech vs. Miami picks, check out the college football predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model simulates every FBS game 10,000 times.

Now, the model has set its sights on Miami vs. Virginia Tech. Here are the FBS college football odds and trends for Miami vs. Virginia Tech:

Miami vs. Virginia Tech spread Miami -17.5 at DraftKings Sportsbook Miami vs. Virginia Tech over/under 49.5 points Miami vs. Virginia Tech money line Miami -1010, Virginia Tech +650 Miami vs. Virginia Tech picks See picks at SportsLine Miami vs. Virginia Tech streaming Fubo (Try for free)

How to make Miami vs. Virginia Tech picks

SportsLine's model is going Over on the total (48.5). The teams have combined to go over the total in two of their last three meetings, including last year's 38-34 Miami win.

The model has Miami quarterback Carson Beck throwing for over 300 yards and nearly three touchdowns, while Mark Fletcher Jr. rushes for nearly 100 yards and one touchdown. Virginia Tech quarterback Kyron Drones is projected to pass for two touchdowns and rush for another as these times combine for 64 points and the Over hits nearly 80% of the time.

The model also says one side of the spread hits nearly 60% of the time.

So who wins Miami vs. Virginia Tech, and which side of the spread hits nearly 60% of the time?