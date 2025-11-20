No. 13 Miami is looking to keep its College Football Playoff hopes alive in a must-win road trip to face an old Big East foe in Virginia Tech, which has its own reasons to celebrate even as it winds down a season that won't include a bowl game.

The Hokies are 3-7, but earlier this week introduced James Franklin as the program's next head coach. Virginia Tech fired Brent Pry in September, and while Saturday's game will be played by the 2025 Hokies under interim coach Philip Montgomery, it's impossible to ignore the buzz Franklin's hire brings to Blacksburg.

Miami, meanwhile, saw another rise in the College Football Playoff rankings after thrashing NC State. At 8-2, Mario Cristobal's group climbed to No. 13 in the selection committee's rankings heading into its final two games. Both are on the road -- first at Virginia Tech, then at Pittsburgh -- a notable test for a team that's 7-1 at home but just 1-1 away.

With a 4-2 mark in conference play and losses to Louisville and SMU, Miami's path to the ACC Championship Game is extremely unlikely. The best thing the Hurricanes can do for their CFP chances is win out -- and win big -- to remind the committee that the team that beat Notre Dame in Week 1 is worthy of a spot in the 12-team bracket.

Miami vs. Virginia Tech: Need to know

Miami riding elite defense: The Hurricanes have held three of their last four opponents to 10 points or fewer, and they'll be counting on that group to squeeze out any chance of a Virginia Tech upset on Saturday in Blacksburg. Miami ranks seventh nationally in scoring defense at 14.7 points per game and ninth in total defense at 270.9 yards per game. And while the Hurricanes don't post gaudy national rankings in sacks or tackles for loss, the impact of defensive end Reuben Bain and Akeem Mesidor has been key in stifling opposing offenses.

Virginia Tech willing to ground and pound: The Hokies face a tough challenge against Miami's defense but do own an edge with a rushing attack that has been among the ACC's most productive. Virginia Tech ranks fourth in the league at 187.6 rushing yards per game and 4.96 yards per attempt, led by junior Marcellous Hawkins (team-high 677 rushing yards) and the playmaking ability of quarterback Kyron Drones (578 rushing yards, nine rushing touchdowns).

Looking for a James Franklin bump: With Franklin's introductory press conference on Wednesday and a ranked rival visiting Saturday, it's impossible to ignore how the news of Virginia Tech's future might influence the energy in town and inside Lane Stadium. Franklin isn't coaching this game — and the roster could look very different when he leads the Hokies into the 2026 opener against VMI — but members of the 2025 team are now playing for their spots under the incoming regime.

Where to watch Miami vs. Virginia Tech live

Date: Saturday, Nov. 22 | Time: 12 p.m. ET

Location: Lane Stadium -- Blacksburg, Virginia

TV: ESPN | Live stream: Fubo (Try for free)

Miami vs. Virginia Tech prediction, picks

Given Miami's defensive strength and Virginia Tech's reliance on the run, it's hard to envision a high-scoring game. The Hokies could threaten to cover the 17.5-point spread, but largely because Miami may struggle to pull away in a low-possession matchup. Fewer possessions mean fewer points on both sides, making the under the best play. Pick: Under 48.5

