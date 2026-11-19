An old Big East rivalry will serve as the backdrop for No. 7 Miami to potentially clinch a spot in the championship game for its current conference, with the Hurricanes welcoming Virginia Tech to town on Saturday night.

Miami can officially clinch a spot in the ACC Championship Game with a win against the Hokies or a Louisville loss against Pittsburgh. And with the Hurricanes' bigger goals this season, it stands to reason that this is an accomplishment that Mario Cristobal would like to knock out on their own terms with a victory.

It would still be an accomplishment of note for a Miami program that joined the ACC, along with Virginia Tech, in 2004, yet has played in the ACC Championship Game just once, losing to Clemson in 2017. The Hokies, on the other hand, have been in the ACC title game six times and have a claim to four ACC championships in their 22 years of membership.

Cristobal has truly changed the perception and performance of Miami football during his tenure at his alma mater, most notably last year's run to the national championship game. But over the next three weeks, he has the opportunity to ensure that Miami puts its name in the ACC Championship Game record books one last time before the game (and all other conference championship games) go away in 2027 to accommodate the 24-team College Football Playoff.

Miami vs. Virginia Tech: Need to know

Miami's offense among the nation's best: Miami is currently leading all FBS teams, averaging 44.1 points per game this season. That's on pace for the most points per game in school history and the fourth-most in a season in ACC history. At the heart of the offense is a Heisman Trophy contender at quarterback, Darian Mensah, who has the best completion percentage (76.3%) and passer rating (186.8) in the country, along with 29 passing touchdowns, which is tied for second among all FBS quarterbacks. Whether it's points or yards, per play or per game, every metric spits out Miami as one of the five best offenses, and that advantage is going to be the most overwhelming factor against any opponent they play this season.

Virginia Tech's defense has been reeling in recent weeks: The Hokies enter Saturday night's showdown on a two-game skid, backing up a 51-28 loss at SMU with an 18-point home loss to Stanford. Virginia Tech has allowed 91 combined points in its two losses, revealing an obvious weakness in the Hokies' efforts to finish the season strong after entering October with a 4-0 record. Losses to Pitt and SMU aren't going to be the stinging criticisms of Year 1 of the James Franklin era, but games like last month's loss at Cal and the home loss to Stanford will be frustrating reminders of the improvement that's needed before the Hokies are contenders again in the ACC.

Miami holding an edge in the all-time series: The Hurricanes are currently riding a five-game winning streak against Virginia Tech in this battle between modern rivals. Miami and Virginia Tech have played every season since 1992 except one (2023) and share plenty of history, as they made the jump from the Big East to the ACC together in 2004. The Hurricanes hold a 27-15 lead in the all-time series, and though Miami is on a streak, the recent games have been competitive and at times controversial. Four of the last six games in the series have come down a one-score final margin and the 2024 Hail Mary-that-wasn't stands as one of the more impactful replay controversies of the last couple seasons (and potentially a factor in the ACC's recent moves to replay transparency).

Where to watch Miami vs. Virginia Tech live

Date: Saturday, Nov. 21 | Time: 7 p.m. ET

Location: Hard Rock Stadium -- Miami Gardens, Florida

TV: ESPN | Live stream: Fubo (try free)

Miami vs. Virginia Tech prediction, picks

After detailing how Miami overwhelms its opponents with elite production and efficiency, and how Virginia Tech's defense hasn't been able to get stops, it should come as no surprise that I think the Hurricanes will score a lot of points in this game. Now, a key question is whether Virginia Tech can take advantage of a Miami defense that has allowed 29.8 points per game over its last five games. I'm expecting a cat-and-mouse game with Miami jumping out early and Virginia Tech continuing to push deep in the second half, providing a 45-21 type score with plenty of points, but some sweat over the three-touchdown point spread. Pick: Over 61.5

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