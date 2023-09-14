The No. 22-ranked Miami (FL) Hurricanes will attempt to build on their undefeated start to the 2023 college football season Thursday night when they host the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats of the FCS. The Hurricanes (2-0) are coming off one of the program's biggest wins in recent memory and the most significant in the era of coach Mario Cristobal, who is in his second season. They defeated the Texas A&M Aggies 48-33 after twice overcoming 10-point deficits. The Wildcats (1-1) notched their first victory of the season with a 31-6 home win over Savannah State.

Miami vs. Bethune-Cookman spread: Miami -41

Miami vs. Bethune-Cookman over/under: 56 points

BCU: Bethune-Cookman had two wins over FBS opponents in the past 20 years, both against FIU.

MIA: The Hurricanes are 6-0 in this series.

Why Miami can cover

With a full ACC schedule ahead of them, the Hurricanes can't afford to get sloppy and, as Cristobal pointed out after Saturday's game, they still have plenty to work on. They will be looking for more discipline following a game in which they were penalized 10 times for 115 yards, had a turnover while narrowly avoiding a couple of others, and had some defensive lapses.

Even so, Miami amassed 451 yards of total offense behind a standout performance from quarterback Tyler Van Dyke that many believe catapulted the junior signal-caller into the Heisman race. Van Dyke went 21-of-30 for 374 yards, five touchdowns and zero interceptions. He was sacked just twice against a pressuring Texas A&M defense.

Miami also showed depth on the outside with explosive playmakers as three Hurricanes had at least five catches and a minimum of 75 yards. Junior Jacolby George led the way with five catches for 94 yards and three touchdowns.

Why Bethune-Cookman can cover

The Wildcats are in rebuilding mode under first-year coach Raymond Woodie Jr., a Bethune-Cookman alum who also played football for his alma mater. Woodie has been a successful high school coach at numerous Florida schools and has worked as an assistant coach at several Florida-based college programs. He hopes to use his connections in the state to find players who are willing to build a successful foundation alongside him at Bethune-Cookman.

The Wildcats will have some confidence coming off their victory of the season, a performance that saw a balanced effort on both sides of the ball. They used a committee approach to gain 125 rushing yards and five players had at least two catches each in the passing game, which netted 262 yards.

Bethune-Cookman has used two quarterbacks thus far, though junior Luke Sprague appears to be trending toward becoming the full-time starter. He saw most of the snaps against Savannah State and finished 23-of-29 for 223 yards and two touchdowns with no turnovers.

How to make Bethune-Cookman vs. Miami picks

