Miami vs. Boston College odds, line: 2018 college football picks, predictions from advanced model on 5-1 roll

Entering Week 9 of the college football season with two losses apiece, Miami and Boston College will be feeling the pressure when they square off on Friday night. Despite the early missteps, both teams can still reach their goal of a high-profile bowl invitation and an ACC Championship appearance if they take care of business. However, whichever team suffers the loss will probably see those dreams go up in smoke. Leading up to kickoff, the Hurricanes are 3.5-point favorites in the latest Miami vs. Boston College odds. They've received plenty of support from bettors, with the line steadily moving further in their direction. The over-under, or total points Vegas thinks will be scored, has dipped from 51.5 to 50. Before you make any Miami vs. Boston College picks and predictions, you'll want to hear what the advanced computer model at SportsLine has to say.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS game 10,000 times, and those who have followed it have seen massive returns. Over the past three years, this proprietary computer model has generated a jaw-dropping $4,210 profit for $100 bettors on its top-rated point-spread picks.

The model made some huge calls against the spread in Week 8, including nailing LSU (-6) over Mississippi State, Washington State (-3) over Oregon and Alabama (-29.5) over Tennessee. And when it comes to top-rated picks against the spread, it finished Week 8 on a strong 5-1 run. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now it has simulated Boston College vs. Miami 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that model has a slight lean to the over, but its strongest pick is against the spread, saying one side hits 65 percent of the time. You can only see that pick at SportsLine.

The model has taken into account that the Hurricanes have a continuing quarterback controversy on their hands, having replaced Malik Rosier with N'Kosi Perry early in the season before switching back to Rosier last week. Rosier will start against Boston College, but uncertainty at that position is never a good sign.

That instability has taken its toll on the Hurricanes recently. Miami survived 28-27 against a struggling Florida State squad in Week 7 before getting upset by Virginia in Week 8. Despite having a roster that helped open the Hurricanes as a top-10 team in the preseason, Miami is now out of the Top 25 altogether for the first time this year.

However, don't assume that Miami's struggles guarantee a Boston College cover.

The Eagles have their own problems. Their pass defense has been an area of concern in their two losses to Purdue and North Carolina State. They allowed their opponents to complete 74.2 percent of their passes in those two losses and gave up an average of 302 yards passing.

Boston College also surrendered five touchdowns through the air to Purdue and NC State and were only able to force two interceptions. If the Hurricanes can finally get their passing attack going, Boston College may have a hard time keeping up with their speed on the outside.

So, which side of the Miami vs. Boston College spread hits in 65 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine to see the pick for Miami vs. Boston College, all from the model that has returned over $4,000 in profit to $100 bettors over the last three seasons.