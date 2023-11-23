The Miami (FL) Hurricanes (6-5) and the Boston College Eagles (6-5) link up in an ACC showdown on Friday afternoon. The Hurricanes are reeling and hope to get back into the win column. They've dropped three straight games, including a 38-31 loss to Louisville in Week 12. Boston College, meanwhile, has lost two games in a row. On Nov. 16, the Eagles fell to Pittsburgh 24-16.

Kickoff from Alumni Stadium in Chestnut Hill, Mass., is set for noon ET. The Hurricanes are 10-point favorites in the Miami vs. Boston College odds via SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 48. Before making any Boston College vs. Miami picks, you need to see the college football predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

Now, the model has set its sights on Miami vs. Boston College. Here are several college football odds and trends for Boston College vs. Miami:

Miami vs. Boston College spread: Hurricanes -10

Miami vs. Boston College over/under: 48 points

Miami vs. Boston College money line: Hurricanes -378, Eagles +296

MIA: The Hurricanes are 5-5 ATS this season

BC: The Eagles have hit the Over in nine of their last 12 games

Why Miami can cover

The Hurricanes have plenty of talent on offense. Miami heads into this conference affair ranked fifth in the ACC in scoring (30.9) and total offense (432.9) but third in passing offense (262.1). Junior quarterback Tyler Van Dyke leads this talented group. The Connecticut native has completed 66% of his throws for 2,413 yards and 17 passing touchdowns. In his last outing, Van Dyke threw for 327 yards and one passing score.

Miami also has a balanced ground attack, with three players logging at least 400 rushing yards. Freshman running back Mark Fletcher Jr. provides the team with a speedster who gets downhill in a flash. Fletcher Jr. has 468 yards and four touchdowns. In his last contest, he totaled 126 yards and two touchdowns.

Why Boston College can cover

Boston College pounds the rock consistently to establish its ground game. The Eagles are currently second in the ACC in rushing yards per game (198.9) with 20 touchdowns. Sophomore quarterback Thomas Castellanos is a dual-threat playmaker. Castellanos has the arm talent to make off-platform throws while being agile in open space. The Georgia native has thrown for 1,995 yards and 14 touchdowns.

Additionally, he leads the team in rushing yards (827) and rushing touchdowns (10). On Nov. 3 versus Syracuse, Castellanos logged 165 passing yards, 87 rushing yards and two total scores. Junior running back Kye Robichaux has great vision and contact balance. Robichaux has racked up 683 rushing yards with six touchdowns. The Georgia native finished with at least 100 rushing yards in three of his last four games.

How to make Boston College vs. Miami picks

The model is going Over on the total, projecting the teams to combine for 58 points. The model also says one side of the spread hits in well over 50% of simulations.

So who wins Miami vs. Boston College, and which side of the spread hits well over 50% of the time?