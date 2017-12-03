Miami vs. Clemson score: Live updates, highlights, ACC Championship coverage

Follow the 2017 ACC Championship Game live with scores, updates, highlights and more

For the first time in the 13-year history of the ACC Championship Game, both the Atlantic Division and Coastal Division champions enter the title game with a shot at the national championship. No. 1 Clemson is going for a third-straight ACC title, while No. 7 Miami enters the game with its first-ever outright Coastal Division title.  A College Football Playoff spot is on the line, and neither team can afford a second loss on the season.

CBS Sports will be with you the entire way updating this post with scores, highlights, analysis and more. If you are unable to view the live updates below, please click here.

Thanks for joining us.

College Football Writer

Barrett Sallee has been a member of the sports media in various aspects since 2001. He is currently a college football writer for CBS Sports, while also hosting on ESPNU on SiriusXM Radio channel 84, the... Full Bio

Show Comments Hide Comments
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories