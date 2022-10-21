The Miami Hurricanes will try to build off their win over Virginia Tech when they face the Duke Blue Devils on Saturday afternoon. Miami was on a three-game losing streak prior to its 20-14 win last week. Meanwhile, Duke has lost two straight games, including a 38-35 setback against North Carolina its last time out.

Kickoff is set for 12:30 p.m. ET. The Hurricanes are favored by 9 points in the latest Miami (FL) vs. Duke odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 58.

Miami (FL) vs. Duke spread: Miami (FL) -9

Miami (FL) vs. Duke over/under: 58 points

Why Duke can cover

Duke might be a three-loss team, but all three of its losses have come by single digits. The Blue Devils lost to red-hot Kansas on the road at the end of September and are coming off consecutive three-point losses to Georgia Tech and North Carolina in their last two games. They have scored at least 20 points in every game this season, hitting the 30-point mark on five occasions.

Sophomore quarterback Riley Leonard has thrown for 1,557 yards and nine touchdowns, while also rushing for 420 yards and five scores. He is one of the most dynamic players in the conference and should do some damage against a Miami defense that allowed 45 points to MTSU. The Hurricanes have been extremely overvalued, failing to cover the spread in five straight games.

Why Miami can cover

Outside of a poor performance against MTSU, Miami has been a solid team this season. The Hurricanes bounced back from a 27-24 loss to North Carolina with a 20-14 win at Virginia Tech last week. They have held five of their six opponents under 30 points this season, making them one of the strongest defenses that Leonard has had to face.

Sophomore quarterback Tyler Van Dyke has thrown for 1,648 yards and nine touchdowns. He is coming off his two highest passing totals of the year, racking up 496 yards against North Carolina and 351 against Virginia Tech. The Hurricanes have won 14 of the last 17 meetings between these teams and have covered the spread in six of the last eight.

