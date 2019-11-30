Miami vs. Duke odds, spread: 2019 college football picks, predictions from proven projection model

Get ready for an ACC battle Saturday as the Duke Blue Devils and the Miami (FL) Hurricanes will face off at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Brooks Field at Wallace Wade Stadium. Duke is 4-7 overall and 2-3 at home, while Miami is 6-5 overall and 2-1 on the road. The Hurricanes are favored by nine points in the latest Duke vs. Miami odds, while the over-under is set at 44.5. The Hurricanes are 4-2 against the spread in their last six games. The Blue Devils are 0-4-1 against the spread in their last five games. Before entering any Miami vs. Duke picks, you'll want to see the college football predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times, and those who have followed it have seen huge returns since its inception. Over the past four-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated a stunning profit of almost $4,000 for $100 players on its top-rated college football picks against the spread. Anyone who has followed it over that time is way up.

Now, it has simulated Duke vs. Miami 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning under, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in well over 60 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

Duke came up short against Wake Forest last week, falling 39-27 for a fifth straight loss. Quarterback Quentin Harris went just 14-of-23 for 163 yards and one touchdown with one interception. The Blue Devils defense is allowing 390.5 yards per game, including 188.1 per game on the ground.

Miami endured perhaps its worst loss in the past quarter-century, falling to Florida International 30-24 at Marlins Park -- which was built on the site of the fabled Orange Bowl that the Hurricanes used to dominate. Quarterback Jarren Williams threw three interceptions in the loss to the Panthers, who were 20-point underdogs and were 0-3 all-time against the Hurricanes -- FIU didn't even lead in any of those three previous games. Miami lost all three of its games after bye weeks in 2019, also falling to North Carolina and Virginia Tech. The Hurricanes were outscored 48-3 in the first quarter of those three games.

The Blue Devils come into Saturday with the 17th-fewest yards per game in the nation, averaging only 333.5 per game. The Hurricanes have experienced some offensive struggles of their own, as they are 14th-worst in the nation in rushing yards per game, with only 123.9.

So who wins Miami vs. Duke? And which side of the spread is hitting in well over 60 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine right now to see which side of the spread you need to jump on, all from the computer model that has crushed its college football picks.