Miami vs. Florida odds, predictions: 2019 college football picks from expert who's 7-0

The No. 8 Florida Gators and Miami Hurricanes kick off the 2019 college football season on Saturday when the in-state rivals square off at Camping World Stadium in Orlando. The Gators enter the game hoping to continue the momentum they built at the end of 2018 when they won their last three games by more than 25 points. Meanwhile, the Hurricanes are beginning a new era in Miami football, with native son Manny Diaz taking over as coach. Diaz, who served as the team's defensive coordinator the last three seasons, takes over a team that went 7-6 last season under Mark Richt. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. ET. The Gators are favored by a touchdown in the latest Miami vs. Florida odds, while the over-under for total points scored is 47.

No one knows football like Tierney. The veteran sportswriter, whose work has appeared in The New York Times and Los Angeles Times, has covered college football of all levels for decades. And that expertise has been evident since he joined SportsLine in 2017. Over the last two seasons, he has gone 96-79-4 on college football against the spread picks. Last season was his best at 59-46-3.

In addition, he's on a combined 7-0 run on spread picks involving these teams. He is 4-0 in his last four picks involving the Gators and 3-0 in his last three picks involving the Hurricanes. Anyone who has followed him has reaped huge rewards.

Now, he has analyzed Miami vs. Florida from every possible angle.

Tierney knows that junior Feleipe Franks, one of the top quarterbacks in the SEC, is back for the Gators. Last season, in his first year under offensive guru and Florida coach Dan Mullen, Franks had a breakout season, throwing for 2,457 yards with 24 touchdowns while rushing for 350 yards and seven scores. Only eight FBS quarterbacks returning in 2019 accounted for more touchdowns last season than Franks.

The Gators return a significant amount of offensive production, including last year's leading rusher, Lamical Perine, and leading receiver Van Jefferson. On the ground, Florida returns 1,979 of its 2,771 rushing yards (71.4 percent), as well as 18 of its 23 rushing touchdowns (78.3). The Gators also bring back 187 of their 217 receptions (86.1 percent), as well as 2,436 of their 2,776 receiving yards (87.8) and 24 of their 28 receiving touchdowns (85.7) from last season's team.

But just because the Gators return plenty of offensive production does not guarantee they will cover the Miami vs. Florida spread.

Tierney has factored in that the Hurricanes' defensive line has the edge over an inexperienced offensive line of the Gators. Junior end Jonathan Garvin, one of five returning Power Five players to have at least 17 tackles for loss last season, and senior tackle Pat Bethel return as starters on the defensive line. They'll be going up against a Florida unit that has to replace four of five starters.

Tierney also has considered that few defensive minds should know the Gators' offense better than Diaz. The new Hurricanes coach served as Mullen's defensive coordinator and linebackers coach at Mississippi State in 2010 and in 2015. Last season, under Diaz's guidance, Miami ranked No. 1 in the country in passing yards allowed per game (135.6) and No. 4 in total yards allowed per game (278.9).

