The fourth-ranked Miami (Fla.) Hurricanes will battle the Florida Gators in a key non-conference matchup on Saturday night. Florida is coming off a 20-10 loss at LSU in Week 3, while Miami cruised to a 49-12 win over South Florida. The Gators (1-2), who finished 10th in the SEC at 4-4 and 8-5 overall last year, are just 2-3 on the road since the start of last season. The Hurricanes (3-0), who finished third in the Atlantic Coast Conference at 6-2 and were 10-3 overall a year ago, are 9-0 on their home field over the past two seasons.

Kickoff from Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla., is set for 7:30 p.m. ET. Miami leads the all-time series 29-27. The Hurricanes are 7.5-point favorites in the latest Florida vs. Miami odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 50.5. Before making any Miami vs. Florida picks, make sure you check out what SportsLine expert, Tom Fornelli, has to say.

A CBS Sports writer since 2010, the entertaining Fornelli is perhaps best known for his college football expertise.

Now, Fornelli has zoned in on Florida vs. Miami. You can head to SportsLine now to see his picks. Here are several college football odds and college football betting lines for Miami vs. Florida:

Florida vs. Miami spread Miami -7.5 at DraftKings Sportsbook Florida vs. Miami over/under 50.5 points Florida vs. Miami money line Miami -308, Florida +204 Florida vs. Miami picks See picks at SportsLine Florida vs. Miami streaming Fubo (Try for free)

Why Miami can cover

Senior transfer quarterback Carson Beck helps power the Hurricanes' offense. In three games this season, he has completed 65 of 82 passes (79.3%) for 812 yards and seven touchdowns with two interceptions. The former Georgia Bulldog has also rushed eight times for 26 yards and a score. In last week's win over South Florida, Beck completed 23 of 28 passes for 340 yards and three touchdowns with two picks. He also carried six times for 28 yards and one touchdown.

Also leading the offense is junior running back Mark Fletcher Jr. He is coming off a strong performance in the win over South Florida, rushing 16 times for 120 yards (7.5 average) and two touchdowns. He also caught two passes for 25 yards. For the season, he has carried 42 times for 272 yards (6.5 average) and four touchdowns. In three seasons at Miami, he has carried 259 times for 1,393 yards (5.4 average) and 18 touchdowns. See which team to back at SportsLine.

Why Florida can cover

Sophomore quarterback D.J. Lagway runs the offense and is coming off a rough performance in the loss to LSU. In that game, he threw for 287 yards and one touchdown, but was picked off five times. In a 55-0 win over Long Island in the season opener, he completed 15 of 18 passes (83.3%) for 120 yards and three touchdowns. In his two seasons with the Gators, he has completed 186 of 292 passes (63.7%) for 2,544 yards and 17 touchdowns with 15 interceptions.

Powering the running game is sophomore running back Jaden Baugh. Through three games, he leads the Gators with 37 carries for 243 yards (6.6 average) and one touchdown. He also has seven receptions for 59 yards, including a long of 25. In the season opener against Long Island, he carried nine times for 104 yards and a score. See which team to back at SportsLine.

How to make Florida vs. Miami picks

