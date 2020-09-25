After a disappointing loss in the team's 2020 season opener, the Florida State Seminoles will face the Miami (FL) Hurricanes on Saturday evening. In contrast to Florida State's slow start, Miami is unblemished after back-to-back victories, including an impressive, double-digit victory over Louisville a week ago. The Hurricanes have won three consecutive meetings in the series, including a 27-10 victory in 2019.

Kickoff is at 7:30 p.m. ET in Miami. William Hill lists the Hurricanes as 11-point home favorites, while the over-under, or total number of points expected, is 53.5 in the latest Florida State vs. Miami odds.

Florida State vs. Miami spread: Miami -11

Florida State vs. Miami over-under: 53.5 points

Florida State vs. Miami money line: Miami -410, Florida State +330

FSU: The Seminoles were 4-3-1 against the spread in ACC games in 2019

MIA: The Hurricanes are 2-0 against the spread this season

Why Florida State can cover

Florida State's season began on a sour note, but this is a very talented roster. The Seminoles routinely rank among the top 20 nationally in recruiting, with more than a handful of five-star prospects still on the roster. Defensively, highly-touted defensive tackle Marvin Wilson leads the way, with an All-ACC selection in 2019 after contributing 44 tackles, 8.5 tackles for loss and five sacks. He is joined by Asante Samuel Jr., a high-profile cornerback who earned preseason All-ACC honors and contributed two interceptions in the opener against Georgia Tech.

On the offensive side, Florida State does have real questions on the offensive line, but wide receiver Tamorrion Terry is a high-level playmaker on the outside. Terry was a second team All-ACC selection in 2019 after generating 1,188 receiving yards and nine touchdowns, and he will put pressure on Miami's defensive backfield throughout the game. Terry also has an experienced quarterback at the helm, with James Blackman accruing more than 5,000 career passing yards and 42 passing touchdowns across three-plus seasons.

Why Miami can cover

Miami's offense is tremendously explosive, with Houston transfer D'Eriq King bringing a new level of talent to the quarterback position. In two games this season, King has thrown for 469 yards, rushed for 92 yards and accumulated five total touchdowns. He is averaging 8.7 yards per attempt, and King has attempted 54 passes without an interception.

King is also flanked by strong play at the running back position, with junior Cam'Ron Harris leading the ACC in rushing through two games. Harris has 268 yards on only 26 carries, and he has reached the end zone on three occasions already in 2020. Defensively, Miami has created havoc with four sacks and 18 tackles for loss, with the Hurricanes generating a 76 percent stop rate on third down.

