Miami vs. Georgia Tech odds: 2019 Week 8 college football picks, predictions from advanced simulation

The Miami Hurricanes have had a bumpy start to the Manny Diaz era, losing hard-fought battles with Florida, North Carolina and Virginia Tech by a total of 14 points. However, a win last week against Virginia got them back to .500 (3-3) and now the Hurricanes will host the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets on Saturday at Hard Rock Stadium for a noon ET kickoff. The Yellow Jackets have struggled to a 1-5 start in 2019 and are listed as 18-point underdogs with the total at 45.5 in the latest Miami vs. Georgia Tech odds.

The model has considered that the Miami defense has been the one constant for the Hurricanes this season. Diaz (the defensive coordinator under Mark Richt) hasn't skipped a beat on that side of the ball as a unit loaded with future NFL playmakers has held opponents to 290.5 yards per game.

Trajan Bandy has been incredibly disruptive on the year, with three sacks and six passes defended from his cornerback position. Meanwhile, Gregory Rousseau has been extremely hard to stop off the edge at defensive end with 7.5 tackles for loss and five sacks with two forced fumbles. They'll look to confuse a struggling Georgia Tech offense with regularity on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Georgia Tech ended up losing to Duke 41-23 in its last outing. The Yellow Jackets were down by 41-17 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. Georgia Tech has had some issues transitioning from Paul Johnson's triple-option offense to a more balanced system, but Jordan Mason and Tobias Oliver have given the Yellow Jackets continued life on the ground. Mason has rushed for 425 yards and five touchdowns while Oliver has 279 yards and a pair of scores. Both have averaged more than 5.0 yards per carry this season.

