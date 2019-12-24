Miami vs. Louisiana Tech: Prediction, pick, Independence Bowl odds, line, spread, kickoff time, preview

The Independence Bowl has been around since 1976, and this season's meeting between Louisiana Tech and Miami is somewhat historic. You see, this will be Louisiana Tech's fifth appearance in the bowl game and its first since 2008 which ties the Bulldogs with Ole Miss for most appearances in the game. Louisiana Tech has a long history with the bowl, having won the second edition of the game by beating Louisville 24-14 in 1977. The next year, Louisiana Tech returned and lost to East Carolina 35-13. The Bulldogs have gone 2-1-1 in their four appearances in the game.

For Miami, this will be their second appearance in the game. They lost to South Carolina 24-21 during the 2014 season.

The game also marks the fifth time Miami and Louisiana Tech will have met, with Miami winning all four of the previous contests. The most recent was a 48-0 Miami win in 2004.

Storylines

Miami: It would be hard to call the 2019 season anything but a disappointment for Miami. The Hurricanes came into the season with a new coach in Manny Diaz and hopes of competing for an ACC title. Instead, they began the year 0-2 and seemed to be digging themselves out of a hole the entire season. While the quarterback carousel spun all season long, Miami seemed to hit its stride in late October and early November, winning four of five to improve to 6-4. The Canes then finished with consecutive losses to FIU and a Duke team that finished 5-7 and missed out on a bowl game. While a win in Shreveport won't make this a successful season for the Canes, a loss would make things feel a lot worse.

Louisiana Tech: The Bulldogs had a good season, but it could have been better. They opened the year with a 45-14 loss to Texas before going on an eight-game win streak. It only came to an end with losses to Marshall and UAB, but the Bulldogs had suspended QB J'Mar Smith and leading receiver Adrian Hardy for those two games. That definitely played a role in the outcomes, and possibly cost Tech a shot at a conference title. The 20-14 loss to UAB without Smith and Hardy was the tie-breaker between the Bulldogs and the Blazers in the West Division.

Viewing information

Event: Independence Bowl

Date: Thursday, Dec. 26 | Time: 4 p.m. ET

Location: Independence Stadium -- Shreveport, LA

TV: ESPN | Live stream: WatchESPN.com

Independence Bowl prediction, picks

When it comes to picking bowl games, one has to consider motivation. On paper, Miami is the better team and should win this game. The problem is we could have said that about Miami in a lot of games this season. The Canes should have beaten Georgia Tech, FIU and Duke ... but they didn't. Miami should win this game, but how excited will the team be to play another game during a 6-6 season while spending Christmas in Shreveport? Louisiana Tech isn't far from home, and will be motivated to knock off an ACC team. I don't know if the Bulldogs win, but I think they cover. Pick: Louisiana Tech (+6.5)

