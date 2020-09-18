The Miami (FL) Hurricanes completely dominated their series against the Louisville Cardinals at the beginning, going 9-0-1 over the first 10 meetings. Louisville built some momentum by winning three consecutive contests, but Miami ended that streak last season with a resounding 52-27 victory. The 17th-ranked Hurricanes attempt to remain in control of the series when they visit the No. 18 Cardinals on Saturday. Kickoff for the ACC matchup at Cardinal Stadium is set for 7:30 p.m. ET.

Both teams got the 2020 season off to a good start, winning the opener of their 11-game schedule. Miami posted a 31-14 home victory over UAB while Louisville defeated visiting Western Kentucky 35-21. The Cardinals are 2.5-point favorites in the latest Louisville vs. Miami odds from William Hill, while the over-under for total points scored is 64.5. Before locking in any Miami vs. Louisville picks, be sure to see the college football predictions from SportsLine's Tom Fornelli.

Louisville vs. Miami spread: Cardinals -2.5

Louisville vs. Miami over-under: 64.5 points

Louisville vs. Miami money line: Cardinals -130, Hurricanes +110

LOU: The Cardinals are 5-1 against the spread in their last six games as the favorite

MIA: The Hurricanes are 1-4 ATS in their last five meetings with the Cardinals

Why Louisville can cover

Micale Cunningham did a fantastic job utilizing his receiving corps in last Saturday's victory, throwing for a career-high 343 yards and three touchdowns. The junior quarterback, who completed 19-of-34 attempts to eclipse his previous mark of 288 passing yards, also ran for a score. Top receiver Tutu Atwell, who is a Miami native, did not find the end zone but made seven catches for 78 yards.

Atwell had a strong performance in last year's loss to the Hurricanes with six receptions for 142 yards. Fellow wideouts Dez Fitzpatrick and Braden Smith had big games against Western Kentucky, as each made four catches for 110 yards -- with the former hauling in a touchdown pass. Louisville's defense also performed well, recording 10 tackles for loss and three sacks.

Why Miami can cover

The Hurricanes were without a number of key offensive players from last year's squad, but new coordinator Rhett Lashlee watched his team record a 495-285 advantage over UAB in total yards last Thursday. Miami outgained the Blazers 337-80 on the ground, with Cam'ron Harris rushing for 134 yards and a pair of touchdowns. The junior averaged 7.9 yards and set a career high with a 66-yard TD run.

D'Eriq King completed 16-of-24 pass attempts for 144 yards and a touchdown while also running for 83 yards and a score. The graduate transfer from Houston carries an NCAA-record streak of 16 games with both a passing and rushing touchdown into Saturday's contest. King last failed to score both ways in Houston's 33-27 loss to Fresno State in the Hawaii Bowl on Dec. 24, 2017, when he was held without a rushing TD.

