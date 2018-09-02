Miami vs. LSU odds: 2018 college football picks from advanced model on 7-0 run

The Miami Hurricanes and LSU Tigers will face off in one of the most anticipated college football openers of 2018. The kickoff will be 7:30 p.m. ET on Sunday at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Miami is a 3.5-point favorite at the neutral site, while the Over-Under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 47.5, up from the opening line of 45.5. These storied programs haven't faced off since 2005 and haven't met in a regular-season game since 1988, so before you lock in your Miami vs. LSU picks, you need to see what SportsLine's advanced computer model has to say.



The model knows Miami went 10-3 last year, culminating in an Orange Bowl berth. The Hurricanes went 7-1 in the ACC, yet four of those wins were by single-digits and the team outgained opponents by an average of only four yards per game. They have seven starters returning on each side of the ball, including the top five tacklers.



The offense should be prolific as well, with QB Malik Rosier back for his senior year. He passed for 3,120 yards, 26 TDs and 14 INTs last year. He'll have his top target back as well: WR Ahmmon Richards. Travis Homer, who gained 966 yards and had eight TDs, is back at RB.



The Tigers should have one of the nation's top defensive backfields from last year's 9-4 team, led by first-team all-SEC CB Greedy Williams. All-American LB Devin White is also back -- he had 133 tackles last year, 67 more than anyone else on the team. They'll be the leaders on a defense that allowed 18.9 points per game in 2017.



The team returns only 10 starters from that squad, with second-team All-SEC RB Derrius Guice and two-year starting QB Danny Etling among those gone. Replacing Guice will be tough -- the team returns 202 yards and no TDs in production -- but the QB situation is a little more settled with Ohio State grad transfer Joe Burrow taking over. The team is expected to open the offense and pass more with Burrow and a WR core that includes 6-foot-6 standout Steven Sullivan and Texas Tech transfer Jonathan Giles.



