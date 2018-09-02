Miami vs. LSU: Prediction, pick, odds, line, TV channel, live stream, watch online

If you think your opening weekend college football feast ended on Saturday night, think again. No. 8 Miami and No. 25 LSU get it on Sunday night in Arlington in a game of top 25 teams that have plenty of talent, but plenty of questions as well -- specifically on offense.

Who's an imposter and who's a threat to make some noise in the college football world in 2018? Let's preview the matchup and make a pick for this Sunday night special.

Viewing information

Date: Sunday, Sept. 2 | Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

Location: AT&T Stadium -- Arlington, Texas

TV: ABC | Live stream: WatchESPN

Storylines

Miami: The Hurricanes were in the College Football Playoff hunt last year until a late-season fade route that included losses to Pitt on rivalry weekend and Clemson a week later in the ACC Championship Game. Malik Rosier is back at quarterback, Ahmmon Richards leads a talented receiving corps outside and the Canes defense is loaded with experience, including at linebacker with Shaq Quarterman leading the way.

The question for the Canes is simple: was last season's success due to the program being back, or was the combination of close games and turnovers because of luck more than anything else?

LSU: The Tigers brought in graduate transfer quarterback Joe Burrow from Ohio State to kickstart an offense that has been stagnant for the better part of a decade. What's more, coach Ed Orgeron went back to Steve Ensminger to run the offense after running Matt Canada out of town. Will the combination of a fresh scheme and a new signal-caller fix the years of stagnant offenses in Baton Rouge?

Defensively, the Tigers are loaded with established stars like linebacker Devin White and defensive back Greedy Williams. That defense better play up to its potential, just in case the offense sputters out of the gate.

Prediction, picks

Both teams boast top-tier defenses, so this basically comes down to which offense you trust more. Me? It's hard to trust LSU after years of offensive disasters. Rosier will do enough through the air and on the ground to keep the chains moving and Richards will bust loose for a big play or two. In this game, that will be enough. Above all else, though, expect this to be a sloppy affair that will be determined by which team makes the fewest offensive mistakes. Pick: Miami Hurricanes (-3.5)