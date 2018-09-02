Miami vs. LSU score: Live game updates, football highlights, stats, full coverage
Live analysis, updates and highlights from as the Hurricanes take on the Tigers
The Week 1 slate continues with a Sunday night college football special that takes place in Arlington, Texas, and features two top 25 teams with title aspirations. No. 8 Miami and No. 25 LSU will tee it up at AT&T Stadium in a game that features two loaded defenses and offenses with massive questions.
Hurricanes quarterback Malik Rosier led the team to an ACC Coastal title last year, but he wasn't exactly a difference-maker under center. The Tigers will counter with Ohio State graduate transfer Joe Burrow, who will be making his first start as a college quarterback. UM and LSU will both be replacing a variety of talent on defense, and it will be interesting to see whether either offense can take advantage of that Saturday night in Texas.
CBS Sports will be with you the entire way updating this story with the latest scores, highlights and analysis from Miami vs. LSU. If you are unable to view the live updates below, please click here.
Thanks for stopping by.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Miami vs. LSU pick, live stream
The Tigers and Hurricanes have the stage to themselves Sunday night
-
Early Week 2 CFB odds released
It's never too early to look ahead toward Week 2
-
Miami vs. LSU odds, predictions, picks
Tom Fornelli is an amazing 108-79 in his popular Pick Six column the past two years
-
FSU vs. Virginia Tech odds, picks, bets
Emory Hunt is 7-1 on Florida State games and just locked in a pick for Monday
-
Virginia Tech at FSU pick, live stream
Willie Taggart makes his Florida State debut against Virginia Tech
-
CFB Week 1 Players of the Week
Grier threw for five touchdowns against Tennessee and Coe caused a key fumble against Wash...