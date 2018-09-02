Miami vs. LSU score: Live game updates, football highlights, stats, full coverage

The Week 1 slate continues with a Sunday night college football special that takes place in Arlington, Texas, and features two top 25 teams with title aspirations. No. 8 Miami and No. 25 LSU will tee it up at AT&T Stadium in a game that features two loaded defenses and offenses with massive questions.

Hurricanes quarterback Malik Rosier led the team to an ACC Coastal title last year, but he wasn't exactly a difference-maker under center. The Tigers will counter with Ohio State graduate transfer Joe Burrow, who will be making his first start as a college quarterback. UM and LSU will both be replacing a variety of talent on defense, and it will be interesting to see whether either offense can take advantage of that Saturday night in Texas.

CBS Sports will be with you the entire way updating this story with the latest scores, highlights and analysis from Miami vs. LSU. If you are unable to view the live updates below, please click here.

Thanks for stopping by.