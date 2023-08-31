After an intriguing Week 0 appetizer and a handful of games on Thursday, the opening slate of the 2023 college football season continues on Friday. The Miami (OH) RedHawks take on the Miami (FL) Hurricanes in one of six games during the evening. The RedHawks visit Hard Rock Stadium for the game, and Chuck Martin's team looks to improve on a 6-7 mark last season. The Hurricanes finished with a disappointing 5-7 record in 2022 and now aim for a step forward under Mario Cristobal.

Kickoff is at 7 p.m. ET. The Hurricanes are 16.5-point favorites, while the over/under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 45.5 in the latest Miami (OH) vs. Miami odds via SportsLine consensus. Before locking in any Miami vs. Miami (OH) picks, you need to see the college football predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's advanced computer simulation model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times.

Now, the model has set its sights on Miami (Ohio) vs. Miami (Florida) and just locked in its picks and CFB predictions. Now, here are several college football odds and betting lines for RedHawks vs. Hurricanes:

Miami (OH) vs. Miami (FL) spread: Hurricanes -16.5

Miami (OH) vs. Miami (FL) over/under: 45.5 points

Miami (OH) vs. Miami (FL) money line: Hurricanes -822, RedHawks +557

Miami (Ohio): The RedHawks were 6-7 against the spread last season

Miami (Florida): The Hurricanes were 2-10 against the spread last season



Why Miami (Ohio) can cover

The RedHawks project to be stout on defense again in 2023. Miami (Ohio) returns the majority of production from a tremendous 2022 unit that led the MAC with 22.5 points allowed per game. The RedHawks also led the MAC in allowing only 135.8 rushing yards per game, and opponents averaged only 3.9 yards per carry against the group. Overall, Miami (Ohio) yielded fewer than 375 total yards per game, with 6.8 yards allowed per pass and only 16 touchdown passes allowed.

Linebacker Matt Salopek is the defense's leader, earning an All-MAC selection last season with more than 100 tackles in each of the last two years. He also produced nine tackles for loss and 3.5 sacks last season. In addition, Miami (FL) struggled through a dire offensive season a year ago that could give the RedHawks confidence. The Hurricanes finished tenth or worse among ACC teams in scoring offense (23.6 points per game), red zone efficiency (54.2%), and rushing offense (128.3 yards per game).

Why Miami (Fla.) can cover

The Hurricanes have a clear talent advantage and are also playing at home in this season opening matchup. Miami (FL) added a slew of impact transfers after the disappointing 2022 campaign, and the Hurricanes also brought in a top-eight high school recruiting class in the country. Perhaps the most significant impact could come along the offensive line, headlined by All-SEC guard Javion Cohen arriving from Alabama. The Hurricanes also added a pair of five-star offensive line recruits from the high school ranks, and brings back a talented quarterback.

Tyler Van Dyke struggled amid injury concerns for the majority of 2022, but he showcased his upside in 2021. Van Dyke was the 2021 ACC Rookie of the Year, riding a streak of six consecutive games with at least 300 yards and three touchdowns. He finished with 25 touchdowns, only six interceptions, and an electric pass efficiency rating of 160.1 in his debut campaign.

How to make Miami (OH) vs. Miami (FL) picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Over on the point total, with both teams projected to throw more than twice as many touchdown passes as interceptions combined.

