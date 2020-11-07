Miami (FL) quarterback D'Eriq King may have faded to underdog status in the Heisman Trophy race after back-to-back statistically-underwhelming outings, but the Hurricanes' signal-caller is still producing some magic. King threw for five touchdowns on Friday night as he led No. 11 Miami back from a 10-point fourth quarter deficit to beat NC State 44-41.

The go-ahead score came on a 54-yard pass from King to Mike Harley with 2:43 remaining. Then, after a Miami interception, King ran for a game-clinching first down on a third-down play with 2:26 remaining. With NC State having used all its timeouts, the Hurricanes were able to run the clock out and improve to 6-1.

In the win, King became the only FBS player in the last 25 seasons to have a five-touchdown, zero-interception game with two different schools, according to ESPN. He also accomplished the feat while play for Houston in a game against Texas Tech in 2018.

King threw for 430 yards on 31-of-41 passing and also ran for 105 yards on 15 attempts to lead the Hurricanes in rushing. Despite having just 11 scheduled games, Miami is now just one win shy of its total from last season with four games left to play. King's heroics also kept the Hurricanes in contention for a spot in the ACC title game.

Miami will be tied for second place in the league standings with the loser of tomorrow's showdown between No. 1 Clemson and No. 4 Notre Dame as everyone else in the ACC has at least two losses.