Miami vs. North Carolina odds: 2019 Week 2 college football picks, predictions from advanced computer model

After opening their season with a bitter rivalry matchup against the Florida Gators on Aug. 24, the Miami Hurricanes will be back in action on Saturday after a week to recoup from the 24-20 loss and will begin ACC play on the road against the North Carolina Tar Heels. The Tar Heels also played to a 24-20 final score in their loss, but they were able to sneak past the South Carolina Gamecocks in a coastal rivalry matchup of their own. However, it's the Hurricanes who are listed as 5-point favorites with the total at 46.5 in the latest Miami vs. North Carolina odds. Kickoff is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET at Kenan Memorial Stadium in Chapel Hill.

The model knows that on Saturday, North Carolina will be looking for another big day on the ground to provide offensive balance and open up opportunities for quarterback Sam Howell to attack down the field with play-action. Javonte Williams, Michael Carter and Antonio Williams combined to rush for 232 yards on 38 carries in their win over South Carolina.

That allowed Howell to average 10.2 yards per pass attempt, hitting on 15 of 24 attempts for 245 yards and two touchdowns without an interception. The Miami defense is loaded with future NFL talent and head coach Manny Diaz will be looking to attack Howell using a variety of looks up front, but if UNC can establish the run, then Howell should be able to use play-action to freeze linebackers and open up throwing alleys.

Meanwhile, the Hurricanes lost 24-20 to Florida two weeks ago in their season opener in a game that was closer than oddsmakers expected. Miami was led by RB DeeJay Dallas, who rushed for 95 yards and one touchdown on 12 carries. Quarterback Jarren Williams threw for 214 yards and a touchdown in his debut, while the Hurricanes also forced four turnovers in the tight loss.

A couple defensive numbers from 2018 to keep in mind before kickoff: The Tar Heels ranked 20th worst in the nation in rushing yards allowed per game last year (218.8). On the other hand, Miami was the best in the nation in passing yards allowed per game (135.6).

