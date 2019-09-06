Miami vs. North Carolina odds: 2019 Week 2 college football picks, predictions from proven computer model
The SportsLine projection model has a pick for the clash between Miami and North Carolina. Here are the results:
An ACC battle is on tap between North Carolina and Miami at 8 p.m. ET Saturday at Kenan Memorial Stadium in Chapel Hill, N.C. Both the Hurricanes and Tar Heels made their backers happy in their season openers. The Hurricanes might have lost to Florida, but they at least managed to get within the 7-point spread. North Carolina won its game against South Carolina outright despite getting points. The Hurricanes are favored by 4.5 points over host UNC in the latest Miami vs. North Carolina odds, while the over-under is 46.5. Before you make any Miami vs. North Carolina picks or college football predictions, you'll want to see what the SportsLine Projection Model is saying.
The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times, and those who have followed it have seen massive returns. Over the past four years, this proprietary computer model has generated a jaw-dropping $4,530 profit for $100 bettors on its top-rated spread picks. The model enters Week 2 of the 2019 college football season on a blistering 52-31 run on all top-rated picks. It also called Auburn (-3.5) covering against Oregon and Alabama (-34) covering a nearly five-touchdown spread against Duke in Week 1. Anybody who has been following it is way up.
Now, it has simulated North Carolina vs. Miami 10,000 times, and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning under, and it also says one side of the spread has all the value. You can see the pick only at SportsLine.
The oddsmakers expected fireworks between North Carolina and South Carolina, but the 62-point over-under wound up being a bit inflated. North Carolina got past South Carolina, 24-20 in Mack Brown's debut for the Tar Heels. Freshman quarterback Sam Howell came up huge, throwing for 245 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions. Javonte Williams and Michael Carter led a rushing attack that piled up 238 yards.
Meanwhile, the Hurricanes lost 24-20 to Florida two weeks ago in their season opener in a game that was closer than oddsmakers expected. Miami was led by RB DeeJay Dallas, who rushed for 95 yards and one touchdown on 12 carries. Quarterback Jarren Williams threw for 214 yards and a touchdown in his debut, while the Hurricanes also forced four turnovers in the tight loss.
A couple defensive numbers from 2018 to keep in mind before kickoff: The Tar Heels ranked 20th worst in the nation in rushing yards allowed per game last year (218.8). On the other hand, Miami was the best in the nation in passing yards allowed per game (135.6).
So who wins North Carolina vs. Miami? And which side of the spread has all the value? Visit SportsLine right now to see which side of the spread you need to jump on, all from the computer model that has crushed its college football picks.
