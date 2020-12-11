It could be a shootout when the ninth-ranked Miami (FL) Hurricanes and the No. 20 North Carolina Tar Heels square off Saturday in an Atlantic Coast Conference showdown. The Hurricanes (8-1) are vying for a shot at a New Year's Six bowl behind transfer quarterback D'Eriq King, while the Tar Heels (7-3) are seeking a signature win after a few stumbles despite a prolific season from sophomore quarterback Sam Howell and a potent running game.

Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. ET at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami. The Hurricanes are three-point favorites in the latest North Carolina vs. Miami odds at William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under for total points scored is 67.

UNC vs. Miami: Hurricanes -3

UNC vs. Miami over-under: 67

UNC vs. Miami money line: Tar Heels +125, Hurricanes -145

UNC: WR Dyami Brown has a reception of at least 50 yards in three of the last five games.

MIA: WR Mike Harley has at least 100 receiving yards in three of the past four, topping 150 twice.

Why Miami can cover



Miami is 9-3 against the spread this season, and King has made a huge difference for the offense. He has thrown for 2,334 yards and 20 touchdowns and rushed for another 467 and four scores. He has completed 64 percent of his throws and has just four interceptions. Receiver Mike Harley has been the biggest beneficiary, catching 43 passes for 653 yards and five touchdowns, including an 89-yarder. Mark Pope and Dee Wiggins have a combined 59 catches.

The Hurricanes are 5-2 ATS in their last seven as a favorite, and tight ends Brevin Jordan and Will Mallory also are invaluable, combining for 590 yards and scoring four times apiece. The defense has 16 sacks and 16 takeaways, with safety Bubba Bolden the playmaker with a sack, an interception and four forced fumbles. Jaelan Phillips has 6.5 sacks and Quincy Roche has four, and they combined for three as the Canes forced five turnovers in a 48-0 rout of Duke last week.

Why North Carolina can cover

UNC is 11-5 against the spread in its last 16 games following an ATS loss, but Howell threw for 287 yards and two TDs in the first half of the 49-9 win against Western Carolina. He is third in the nation in passing with 3,129 yards and tied for fifth with 26 touchdown passes. Receivers Dyami Brown (932 yards, 18.3 per catch) and Dazz Newsome (601 yards, five TDs) are dangerous weapons, and Javonte Williams has 30 catches and three TDs out of the backfield.

Williams is tied for second in the nation with 19 total TDs and has rushed for 907 yards. Michael Carter is UNC's top rusher with 937 and has scored seven times, and both backs average more than 6.5 yards per carry. The Tar Heels are 8-3 ATS in their last 11 after allowing less than 20 points in the previous game, and the defense limited WCU to just 253 yards. The Tar Heels have 30 sacks, and Chazz Surratt (six sacks) will draw a bead on King, who has gone down 24 times.

