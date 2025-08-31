A top-10 showdown has the No. 6 Notre Dame Fighting Irish traveling to play the No. 10 Miami Hurricanes on Sunday night at 7:30 p.m. ET. The Fighting Irish are coming off a stellar 14-2 season, where they lost to Ohio State in the national championship. On the opposite sideline, Miami went 10-3 and fell to Iowa State in the Pop-Tarts Bowl. Sunday's showdown marks the 28th meeting between these two programs, with Notre Dame leading 18-8-1.

Kickoff from Hard Rock Stadium in Miami is set for 7:30 p.m. ET. The Fighting Irish are 2.5-point favorites in the latest Notre Dame vs. Miami odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is set at 50.5 in the latest college football odds. Before making any Miami vs. Notre Dame picks, make sure you check out the picks from SportsLine's proven computer model. New users at bet365 can get $200 in bonus bets instantly with the latest bet365 bonus code for Sunday's game:

The model simulates every FBS game 10,000 times. Since its inception, it has generated a betting profit of well over $2,000 for $100 players on its top-rated college spread football picks, and was a profitable 27-16 combined on money-line and over/under college football picks in 2024. Anybody following its college football betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Here are SportsLine model's best bets for Notre Dame vs. Miami on Sunday:

Notre Dame -2.5

Over 50.5 points

Notre Dame -2.5

Notre Dame has 11 total players coming back for another season, including running back Jeremiyah Love. Last season, he finished with 1,125 receiving yards and 17 rushing touchdowns. In 2024, they were 3-0 against the spread as the visiting team and 6-1 ATS against ranked opponents. Miami had quarterback Cam Ward head to the NFL and Carson Beck transfer in from Georgia. Last season for the Bulldogs, he had 3,485 passing yards, 28 passing touchdowns, and 12 interceptions. The offense still needs time to gel, and the SportsLine model predicts the Fighting Irish cover the spread in 70% of simulations.

Over 50.5 points

Notre Dame has freshman CJ Carr starting at quarterback, but he will have junior running back Jeremiyah Love to lean on. He scored in every regular-season game last year. Senior wide receiver Jaden Greathouse also led the team in both receiving yards (592) and receiving touchdowns (4) for the Fighting Irish. Miami's offense will have Beck at the helm, and he threw for at least two passing touchdowns in nine outings during the 2024 campaign. The model projects the over to cash in 68% of the simulations.

Want more college football picks for Week 1?

You've seen the model's top Miami vs. Notre Dame picks for Week 1 on Sunday. Now, get against the spread, total and money-line picks for every Week 1 CFB game here, all from the model that's simulated every game 10,000 times.

Want more from SportsLine? See the top Week 1 college football picks from college football expert Bruce Marshall, who is on a 56-34-3 roll (+1833) on his last 93 CFB ATS picks.