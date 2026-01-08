The College Football Playoff semifinals, a four-game NBA schedule, and a busy night in college basketball make Thursday an idyllic situation for sports bettors, and the wagers are piling up on games across the landscape. NBA matchups like Timberwolves vs. Cavaliers and Hornets vs. Pacers are driving significant action, as are Michigan State vs. Northwestern in college basketball and Ole Miss vs. Miami player props. Those are some of the most-bet options on DraftKings tonight, and you can either fade or follow the public by using this list of the top Thursday sports bets at DraftKings.

Top Thursday picks at DraftKings

Kewan Lacy, Ole Miss, anytime touchdown scorer (-220)

Anthony Edwards, Timberwolves, 25+ points (-306)

Sam Merrill, Cavaliers, three or more 3-pointers made (-114)

Hornets -4.5 vs. Pacers (-112)

Michigan State -13.5 vs. Northwestern (-108)

Kewan Lacy, Ole Miss, anytime touchdown scorer (-220)

After a pretty unassuming freshman season at Missouri, Lacy transferred to Ole Miss this offseason and popped in Lane Kiffin offense. He's rushed for 1,464 yards and 23 touchdowns this season and has scored three times already in the first two rounds of the College Football Playoff. He's scored in every game but one this season and this is a price the public is happily laying, as it's the most-bet anytime touchdown scorer prop in Ole Miss vs. Miami.

Anthony Edwards, Timberwolves, 25+ points (-306)

Edwards has hit this number in four consecutive games, and he's averaging a career-high 29.3 points per game this season. This is a hurdle he's cleared in 22 of the 30 games that he's played to this point, and despite all the juice, this is the most-bet NBA player prop on Thursday night.

Sam Merrill, Cavaliers, three or more 3-pointers made (-114)

The 29-year-old has evolved into one of the league's best shooters, as he's knocking down 44.7% of his 3-point attempts this season and is averaging 3.6 made 3-pointers per game. Merrill has hit at least three shots from beyond the arc in four of his last five games, and he's knocked down 15 triples in his last three outings.

Hornets -4.5 vs. Pacers (-112)

With Tyrese Haliburton out, the defending Eastern Conference champions got off to a sluggish start and look like they're in the tank now with an extraordinary draft class expected in 2026. The Pacers have the league's worst record at 6-31 and are 7-10 against the spread on the road this season. Meanwhile, Charlotte is 11-7 against the number at home.

Michigan State -13.5 vs. Northwestern (-108)

Paul Davis' interruption aside, Michigan State got back on track after a loss to Nebraska with an 80-51 win over USC on Monday and is off to a 13-2 start this season. Northwestern, on the other hand, is 8-6 and is 0-3 in Big Ten play. The Spartans are the most-bet team tonight in terms of handle.