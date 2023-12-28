Two head coaches who are longtime friends square off when Greg Schiano and the Rutgers Scarlet Knights face Mario Cristobal and the Miami (FL) Hurricanes in the 2023 Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl on Thursday. Both Schiano and Cristobal were members of the Miami coaching staff beginning in 1999 and during Schiano's first stint as coach of Rutgers (2001-11), Cristobal served on Schiano's staff, first working with the offensive tackles and tight ends (2001-02) before moving to the offensive line (2003). Miami is 11-0 all-time against Rutgers, with the programs last meeting in 2003.

Kickoff is set for 2:15 p.m. ET at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx, N.Y. The Scarlet Knights are 1.5-point favorites in the latest Miami vs. Rutgers odds, per SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 41.5.

The CBS national writer has been profitable across multiple sports, but his specialty is college football. What's more, he has demonstrated a particularly sharp eye for Miami. In fact, Fornelli is an impressive 21-7 (+1360) in his last 28 college football picks in games involving the Hurricanes. Anyone who has followed him is way up.

Now, he has set his sights on Miami vs. Rutgers and made his picks and predictions.

Miami vs. Rutgers spread: Scarlet Knights -1.5

Miami vs. Rutgers over/under: 41.5 points

Miami vs. Rutgers money line: Scarlet Knights -125, Hurricanes +105

MIA: The Hurricanes rank 10th in the country in rush defense (97.1 rushing yards per game)

RUT: The Scarlet Knights lead the nation in kickoff returns (33.0 yards per return)

Why Miami can cover

The Hurricanes have dominated the head-to-head series against the Scarlet Knights. Miami is a perfect 11-0 all-time against Rutgers, winning those games by an average score of 46-10. The teams played annually from 1993 through 2003 when both schools were members of the Big East but haven't played each other since.

In addition, the Hurricanes have one of the best linebackers in the ACC in Francisco Mauigoa. The 6-3, 230-pound transfer from Washington State leads the team in tackles for loss (17), is tied for the team lead in sacks (7.5) and ranks second on the team in tackles (70). For his efforts this season he was named to the all-ACC second team.

Why Rutgers can cover

The Scarlet Knights have one of the best running backs in the Big Ten in Kyle Monangai. The 5-foot-9, 210-pound junior from Roseland, N.J., leads the conference in rushing yards (1,099) this season. For his efforts he was named to the all-Big Ten second team.

In addition, Rutgers will face a Miami team that will be without starting quarterback Tyler Van Dyke. The 6-foot-4, 230-pound junior entered the transfer portal and elected to transfer to Wisconsin. Van Dyke's absence will be a big loss for the Hurricanes as he leads the ACC in completion percentage (65.8) and ranks in the top three in several other categories.

Fornelli has analyzed this matchup and while we can tell you he's leaning Under on the point total, he has also discovered a critical X-factor that has him jumping all over one side of the spread.

Who wins Rutgers vs. Miami, and which critical X-factor makes one side of the spread a must-back? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Miami vs. Rutgers spread hits, all from the expert on a 21-7 run on picks in games involving Miami, and find out.