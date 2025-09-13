The No. 5 Miami Hurricanes and No. 18 South Florida Bulls square off in a matchup of 2-0 teams ranked in the top 25 for a Week 3 college football non-conference contest on Saturday. South Florida is 2-0 this season despite being the underdog in both contests, with the Bulls coming off a shocking 18-16 victory over Florida in Gainesville despite being 18-point underdogs. Miami is coming off a 45-3 win over Bethune-Cookman after a 27-24 victory over Notre Dame in a top-10 battle in Week 1.

Kickoff from Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida, is set for 4:30 p.m. ET on Saturday on The CW Network. Miami is a 17.5-point favorite in the latest South Florida vs. Miami odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 56.5. Before making any Miami vs. South Florida picks, make sure you check out the picks from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Where to watch Miami vs. South Florida on Saturday

When: Saturday, Sept. 13

Time: 4:30 p.m. ET

TV: The CW Network

Follow along: CBS Sports App

USF vs. Miami betting preview

Odds: Miami -17.5, over/under of 56.5

Although 18 points isn't the most significant upset we'll see in college football strictly based on point differential, an in-state school like South Florida knocking off Florida is a massive upset and a significant victory for the USF program. Head coach Alex Golesh has taken USF from a one-win program in 2022 to back-to-back 7-6 seasons capped off with bowl victories. Last weekend's victory over Florida further showcases how Golesh is changing the reputation around USF football. Florida scored 55 points in Week 1 before USF held the Gators to 16 points last week. USF is 2-0 overall and against the spread with victories as the underdog in each of its first two contests.

But if the Miami players had any thought of overlooking USF, those are gone now as Miami looks to further prove itself as a top-five team. Quarterback Carson Beck, who started the last two seasons at Georgia, has 472 passing yards and four touchdowns over his first two games as one of the top quarterbacks in the nation. Beck threw for 3,485 yards at Georgia last season, and he'll be a challenge for even a proven USF defense to contain.

Model's Miami vs. South Florida predictions, picks

The model is expecting both offenses to thrive in this contest, making Over 56.5 total points its best bet. Beck has already formed a connection with older and younger receivers in the Miami wide receiver room, with true freshman Malachi Toney having 12 receptions for 162 yards and sixth-year senior CJ Davis, who played at LSU last year, having 10 receptions for 119 yards and three touchdowns this season. Mark Fletcher Jr., who rushed for 607 yards last year as Miami's RB2, has 152 yards on 5.8 yards per carry to begin the season.

South Florida quarterback Byrum Brown threw for 263 yards and rushed for 66 yards against Florida last week, and given his experience as a three-year starter, Brown is a proven playmaker who can create offense for USF to put up points against Miami. Last week, USF was able to remain competitive through defense, but Miami's offense is significantly more potent than Florida's, so the Bulls will need to score to keep pace. The model projects Over 56.5 total points to hit in 69% of simulations.

