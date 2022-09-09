The Miami Hurricanes will be looking to improve to 2-0 this season when they face the Southern Miss Golden Eagles on Saturday afternoon. Miami got off to a strong start under first-year head coach Mario Cristobal last week, rolling to a 70-13 victory over Bethune-Cookman. Southern Miss is trying to bounce back after suffering a 29-27 loss in four overtimes against Liberty in Week 1.

Kickoff is set for noon ET. The Hurricanes are favored by 25.5 points in the latest Miami vs. Southern Miss odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 56.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times. Over the past six-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated a stunning profit of almost $3,500 for $100 players on its top-rated college football picks against the spread. It enters Week 2 of the 2022 college football season on a 48-37 run on all top-rated college football spread and money-line picks that dates back to 2021. Anyone who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Here are several college football odds for Miami (FL) vs. Southern Miss:

Miami (FL) vs. Southern Miss spread: Miami (FL) -25.5

Miami (FL) vs. Southern Miss over/under: 56 points

Why Miami (FL) can cover

Miami got its offense rolling against Bethune-Cookman last week, scoring at least 14 points in all four quarters of its 70-13 win. The team threw for 281 yards and rushed for 300 more in a win that will serve as a steppingstone heading into Cristobal's second game as head coach. Miami is going to have a huge rest advantage against a Southern Miss team that went to four overtimes before eventually losing to Liberty last week.

The Golden Eagles are a one-man band, as running back Frank Gore Jr. rushed 32 times and threw four passes in the loss to the Flames. He is not going to do enough to single-handedly keep Southern Miss within the spread on Saturday, especially since his offense completed just four passes last week. Miami has covered the spread in six of its last eight games, while Southern Miss has only picked up one win in its last eight road games.

Why Southern Miss can cover

Miami might have cruised to a win against an inferior opponent last week, but that is not going to prepare the Hurricanes for a stiffer challenge this week. Southern Miss is a quality team that took Liberty to four overtimes last Saturday, giving the Golden Eagles a competitive mindset heading into this challenge. They are led by one of the most talented players in college football, as Gore can do a little bit of everything on the field.

He averaged 5.6 yards per carry and scored two touchdowns against Liberty, and his ability to handle a heavy workload will keep the ball out of Miami's hands. Gore is from Miami, so he will be motivated to put on a show in his homecoming against the school his dad starred for. Southern Miss has covered the spread in four of its last five games.

