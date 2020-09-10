Teams looking for fast starts to their season battle when the Miami Hurricanes play host to the UAB Blazers in nonconference action on Thursday. The Blazers opened their season a week ago, jumping out to a 14-0 lead and holding off Central Arkansas 45-35, while Miami's game against Temple was called off due to concerns over COVID-19. The Hurricanes would like nothing better to win their home opener with a tough ACC schedule looming, including trips to Louisville and top-ranked Clemson. This will be the first matchup between the schools.

The game from Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, is slated to start at 8 p.m. ET. UAB will be looking for its first win over an ACC opponent and first victory over a Power 5 opponent since 2004. The Hurricanes are favored by 14 points in the latest UAB vs. Miami odds from William Hill, while the over-under for total points scored is 54.5. Before making any Miami vs. UAB picks, make sure you check out the college football predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

UAB vs. Miami spread: Miami -14

UAB vs. Miami over-under: 54.5 points

UAB vs. Miami money line: UAB +450, Miami -600

UAB: LB Nikia Eason Jr. had both of the Blazers' sacks in the opener

MIA: Hurricanes averaged 25.7 points per game in 2019

Why Miami can cover

In addition to the boost they hope to get from Houston transfer quarterback D'Eriq King on offense, the Hurricanes return a number of key players from their top-20 defense from a year ago, including junior safety Gurvan Hall Jr., who was second on the team with 66 total tackles, including 37 solo. He saw action in all 13 games, including 11 starts. He made his first career start in the 2019 season opener against Florida, recording eight tackles, including three solo. He also registered his first tackle for loss in that game.

Also returning is junior cornerback Al Blades Jr., who played in 13 games a year ago, including seven starts. He registered 36 tackles, including 22 solo, and was second on the team with two interceptions. Blades also had six pass breakups and one punt block. In 2018 as a true freshman, he saw action in all 13 games, mainly on special teams, and served as a special teams captain twice.

Why UAB can cover

Miami native senior linebacker Kristopher Moll will lead the Blazers defense after recording eight tackles, two pass breakups and two quarterback hurries in the season-opening win. A Conference USA Player of the Year candidate, Moll is coming off a monster season, which saw him record 104 total tackles, including 16 tackles for loss and nine sacks as UAB finished No. 8 nationally in total defense. The Blazers have been a top-10 defense the last two years and are No. 1 after Week 1. Although UAB gave up 35 points last week, 21 of them came off of turnovers from the offense.

Another top returner on defense is senior safety Dy'Jonn Turner, who recorded six tackles in the opener. As a junior, Turner was an honorable mention all-conference performer, finishing the year with 45 total tackles and a team-high 10 pass breakups. He had one interception at Tennessee and also had one forced fumble. As a sophomore, he saw action in 13 games, making 16 tackles, including 13 solo.

