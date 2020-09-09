The UAB Blazers look to continue their strong play to start the season when they travel to face the Miami Hurricanes on Thursday evening. The Blazers opened the season last Thursday with a 45-35 win over Central Arkansas, marking its 19th consecutive home win. UAB's 29 wins since 2017 are the most by any team in Conference USA. This will be the first meeting between the Blazers and Hurricanes.

Kickoff from Hard Rock Stadium in Miami is set for 8 p.m. ET. UAB is fourth in the nation so far this year in rushing yards at 233.0, while Miami finished 2019 averaging 249.2 passing yards per game, 101st nationally. The Hurricanes are 14-point favorites in the latest UAB vs. Miami odds from William Hill, while the over-under for total points scored is set at 54.5. Before making any Miami vs. UAB picks, make sure you check out the college football predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Over the past four years, the proprietary computer model has generated a stunning profit of over $3,500 for $100 players on its top-rated college football picks against the spread. It was a perfect 4-0 on top-rated picks in Week 1 of the 2020 college football season, including nailing Army (-3.5) with plenty of room to spare in its 42-0 blowout of MTSU.

Now, the model has set its sights on Miami vs. UAB. Here are the college football odds from William Hill and trends for UAB vs. Miami:

UAB vs. Miami spread: Miami -14

UAB vs. Miami over-under: 54.5 points

UAB vs. Miami money line: UAB +425, Miami -550

UAB: LB Nikia Eason Jr. had both of the Blazers' sacks in the opener

MIA: Hurricanes averaged 25.7 points per game in 2019

Why Miami can cover

The Hurricanes' offense is expected to get a big boost from senior redshirt transfer D'Eriq King. Before redshirting last season, King totaled 3,500 yards and scored 50 touchdowns at Houston in 2018. He finished his career there by totaling 6,345 yards of offense, including 4,925 yards passing in just 22 games. He registered 78 touchdowns, including 50 passing. He had a rushing TD in all 11 games in 2018.

Returning for Miami is junior tight end Brevin Jordan, who finished last season second in receiving yards (495) and third in receptions with 35. He was a 2019 Mackey Award finalist and All-ACC first team selection. He earned All-ACC second team in 2018. As a sophomore, Jordan saw action in 11 games, including 10 starts, and had two touchdown receptions.

Why UAB can cover

UAB's career leading rusher Spencer Brown was dominant in the season opener, rushing for 127 yards and one touchdown against Central Arkansas. He registered his 14th career 100-yard game and now has 3,249 career yards. He and Clemson's Travis Etienne are the only two players in the country with 3,000-plus career rushing yards.

Another returning weapon for the Blazers is redshirt junior quarterback Tyler Johnston III. Last season, Johnston appeared in 11 games with nine starts, including the first eight games of the season before being injured at Tennessee. He threw for 2,250 yards and 17 touchdowns, while rushing for 247 yards and one score. He had a pair of 300-yard passing games, including a 319-yard, four touchdown performance against Akron.

How to make UAB vs. Miami picks

SportsLine's model is leaning under on the total, with Miami's King being held under 250 passing yards and no UAB running back topping 40 yards on the ground.

So who wins Miami vs. UAB? And which side of the spread hits nearly 60 percent of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the UAB vs. Miami spread to jump on Thursday, all from the advanced model that is up over $3,500 on its top-rated college football spread picks, and find out.