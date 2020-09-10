Teams that pride themselves with solid defense battle on Thursday when the UAB Blazers take on the host Miami Hurricanes in nonconference action at Hard Rock Stadium. The Blazers finished 2019 ranked ninth in rushing defense at 294.1 yards per game, while the Hurricanes were 13th at 307.6. UAB was 14th in passing defense (186.8), while Miami was 22nd at 197.9. Both teams allowed 20.8 points per game.

The game from Miami will kick off at 8 p.m. ET. UAB passed for 226 yards in last week's win over Central Arkansas, while Miami averaged 118.1 yards rushing per game in 2019. The Hurricanes are 14-point favorites in the latest UAB vs. Miami odds from William Hill, while the over-under for total points scored is 54.5.

UAB vs. Miami spread: Miami -14

UAB vs. Miami over-under: 54.5 points

UAB vs. Miami money line: UAB +450, Miami -600

UAB: LB Nikia Eason Jr. had both of the Blazers' sacks in the opener

MIA: Hurricanes averaged 25.7 points per game in 2019

Why Miami can cover

In addition to the boost they hope to get from Houston transfer quarterback D'Eriq King on offense, the Hurricanes are looking more from their running game this season and return a number of solid prospects. That includes junior running back Cam'Ron Harris, who saw action in all 13 games in 2019, including three starts. He was second on the team with 576 yards rushing on 114 carries (5.1 average) and five touchdowns. He also caught 16 passes for 118 yards and one TD. He saw action in seven games as a true freshman in 2018, rushing 28 times for 166 yards (5.9 average).

Also looking to bolster the rushing attack are freshmen Jaylan Knighton and Don Chaney Jr. Knighton was a consensus four-star prospect and helped lead Deerfield Beach to the semifinals in the Florida Class 8A state playoffs. He finished the 2019 season with 1,414 yards rushing and 19 touchdowns, averaging 9.7 yards per carry. Chaney was also a four-star prospect at Belen Jesuit in Homestead, Fla., and was selected to participate in the 2020 U.S. Army All-American Bowl. He was the school's all-time leading rusher with 4,511 yards and 60 touchdowns on 442 carries (10.2 average).

Why UAB can cover

Miami native senior linebacker Kristopher Moll will lead the Blazers defense after recording eight tackles, two pass breakups and two quarterback hurries in the season-opening win. A Conference USA Player of the Year candidate, Moll is coming off a monster season, which saw him record 104 total tackles, including 16 tackles for loss and nine sacks as UAB finished No. 8 nationally in total defense. The Blazers have been a top-10 defense the last two years and are No. 1 after Week 1. Although UAB gave up 35 points last week, 21 of them came off of turnovers from the offense.

Another top returner on defense is senior safety Dy'Jonn Turner, who recorded six tackles in the opener. As a junior, Turner was an honorable mention all-conference performer, finishing the year with 45 total tackles and a team-high 10 pass breakups. He had one interception at Tennessee and also had one forced fumble. As a sophomore, he saw action in 13 games, making 16 tackles, including 13 solo.

