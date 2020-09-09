There will be no easing into year two for Manny Diaz at Miami as the Hurricanes' second-year coach leads his revamped squad into the 2020 season under the national spotlight on Thursday against UAB. All eyes will be on the Hurricanes and how their offense looks with ballyhooed graduate transfer quarterback D'Eriq King and first-year offensive coordinator Rhett Lashlee.

Their opponent enters with the benefit of having played already. UAB opened with a 45-35 win over Central Arkansas last week and will hope it worked out some kinks in a high-scoring victory against the Bears. UAB's defense carried it to a 9-5 record and an appearance in the Conference USA championship game last season, and it played better than the final score indicated last week. All three of UCA's first-half touchdowns came off Blazers turnovers.

UAB will need to clean up those miscues this week if it hopes to pull an upset as a two-touchdown underdog against a Miami team looking to open the season with a win before embarking on ACC slate that begins with Louisville, Florida State and Clemson. It should be a good first taste of power conference football to kick off a college football weekend that will see several ACC and Big 12 teams make their debuts.

Storylines

Miami: The Hurricanes are a total wild card in the ACC entering the second season of Diaz's tenure. They are losing a ton of starters from a team that finished 6-7 with a 14-0 Independence Bowl loss to Louisiana Tech. But they may have finally fixed their quarterback problem with Houston graduate transfer D'Eriq King, who was one of the most-exciting players in the country for the Cougars in 2018. The defense was stout last season but must replace a lot of production, including ACC sacks leader Greg Rousseau, who opted out of the season.

UAB: UAB developed a reputation for playing close games against power conference foes before the program's two-year hiatus in the 2015 and 2016 seasons. But it might surprise some to learn the program's last win over a Power Five school came in 2004 when the Blazers beat Mississippi State. UAB can update that statistic Thursday in a national showcase game and show the rest of the country how strong its foundation is under coach Bill Clark, who stuck with the program through its hiatus and has led it to three straight bowl appearances. The Blazers return several key starters on both sides of the ball and are among the favorites to challenge for the C-USA crown.

Viewing information

Date: Thursday, September 10 | Time: 8 p.m. ET

Location: Hard Rock Stadium -- Miami Gardens, Florida

TV: ACC Network | Live stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

Game prediction, pick

The final score of UAB's 45-35 win over Central Arkansas last week is misleading. Central Arkansas only scored so much because of costly UAB turnovers. So if you're expecting King to rack up 350 yards passing and another 100-plus on the ground in his Miami debut, maybe ease off just a bit. He's playing his first game at a new school under a first-year offensive coordinator without any spring practice to draw upon. Miami should win. But UAB is a perennial bowl team that won't be intimidated, and the Blazers should be able to cover this spread. Pick: UAB (+14)