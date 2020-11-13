The Virginia Tech Hokies will attempt to turn around what has been an uneven football season thus far when they host the No. 9-ranked Miami (FL) Hurricanes in a key ACC matchup Saturday. Last week, Miami (6-1) overcame an inspired effort from N.C. State on a prime-time stage and emerged with a 44-41 victory as a double-digit favorite. Conversely, Virginia Tech (4-3) struggled from the outset against upstart Liberty and fell 38-35 on a last-second field goal as a two-touchdown favorite. However, the Hokies defeated the Hurricanes 42-35 in Miami last year as two-touchdown underdogs.

Kickoff from Lane Stadium is set for noon ET. The Hokies are two-point favorites and the over-under for total points scored is 67.5 in the latest Miami vs. Virginia Tech odds from William Hill Sportsbook.

Miami vs. Virginia Tech spread: Virginia Tech -2

Miami vs. Virginia Tech over-under total points scored: 67.5

Miami vs. Virginia Tech money line: Virginia Tech -125, Miami +105

MIA: The Hurricanes are averaging 36 points per game in ACC road contests this season.

VT: The favorite has covered in five of the past six meetings in this series.

Why Virginia Tech can cover

The Hokies will be motivated to earn what would be their biggest win in a season that has failed to meet expectations as they were among the trendy picks to perhaps reach the ACC title game. Because of the coronavirus pandemic, the conference will not be split into the Coastal and Atlantic divisions and the participants in the championship game will be decided by winning percentage among the 15 programs, with Notre Dame added for this year.

Virginia Tech's usually stout defense has been the culprit in its losses, as it failed to get key stops that could have changed the trajectory of defeats against North Carolina, Wake Forest and Liberty. Moreover, the limited seating capacity at Lane Stadium because of the pandemic has taken the edge off one of the most difficult road environments in the country for opposing teams.

Even so, the Hokies can take confidence from their performance in Miami last year in which they moved the ball effortlessly and used a couple early turnovers to race out to a 28-0 advantage before fending off a late rally by the Hurricanes. Hendon Hooker was the breakout star of that game as he made his first career start and has since emerged as one of the better dual-threat quarterbacks in the country. He threw for 184 yards and three touchdowns, while adding 76 rushing yards and another score in the win.

Why Miami can cover

But the Hokies still have a monumental task against a Miami club that has won on two of its previous three trips to Blacksburg and similarly boasts one of the top dual-threat quarterbacks in the country in Houston transfer D'Eriq King.

The prized transfer has helped compensate for what had been inconsistent production at the position over the past couple of seasons. The Hurricanes needed every ounce of his talent and effort to overcome a 41-31 fourth-quarter deficit against the Wolfpack and finish the game on a 13-0 spurt.

King went 31-of-41 passing for 430 yards and five touchdowns against zero interceptions. The senior also had 15 rushes for 105 yards as the Hurricanes piled up 620 yards of total offense. Miami is averaging 31.5 points per game in its last four wins against Virginia Tech.

