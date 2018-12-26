Miami vs. Wisconsin odds, line: 2018 Pinstripe Bowl picks from model on 45-25 run

The Wisconsin Badgers and Miami Hurricanes met in Florida in the 2017 postseason, and the rematch takes place in a much chillier location in the 2018 New Era Pinstripe Bowl. The game kicks off on Thursday at 5:15 p.m. ET from Yankee Stadium in New York. The Hurricanes are favored by three points in the latest Miami vs. Wisconsin odds, with the over-under set at 47.5. Wisconsin (7-5) had Big Ten title hopes before losing three of five to end the regular season, while Miami (7-5) dropped four straight before rebounding to take its final two. Before you make any Miami vs. Wisconsin picks, you need to see the Pinstripe Bowl predictions from SportsLine's proven computer model.

The computer knows that Miami (Fla.) has one of the premier defenses in the nation. It ranked No. 2 overall and was the toughest team to throw against this season, surrendering a scant 140.8 pass yards per game. Not just that, but the Hurricanes also racked up 37 sacks, 11th most in the nation, and 15 interceptions (14th most).

Dual-threat quarterback N'Kosi Perry has injected additional life into the offense. Miami was 5-2 when Perry led the team in pass attempts this season.

Just because Miami's defense has been superb doesn't mean it will cover the New Era Pinstripe Bowl spread.

Wisconsin's Jonathan Taylor was the nation's most-dominant running back. He rushed for 1,989 yards (7.1 average) and 15 touchdowns and was named winner of the Doak Walker Award, given to the top back in the country. He averaged 165.8 yards per game and eclipsed 200 yards four times -- and had 300 yards (with three touchdowns) against Purdue on Nov. 17.

The defense has been steady without any massive strengths or glaring weaknesses, ranking 41st in yards allowed (359) and 43rd in points (24.3). It'll help mask an offense that will be missing quarterback Alex Hornibrook (concussion). Jack Coan will start in his stead after going 2-2 in Hornibrook's place this season.

