Miami vs. Wisconsin odds, line: 2018 Pinstripe Bowl picks, predictions from proven model on 45-25 run

The Wisconsin Badgers look for a repeat bowl victory over the Miami Hurricanes when the teams match up on Thursday in the 2018 New Era Pinstripe Bowl, kicking off at 5:15 p.m. ET from Yankee Stadium in New York. The forecast calls for clear skies and temperatures around 40 with light winds, so weather should be a non-factor. The Badgers beat the Hurricanes 34-24 in last year's Orange Bowl in a clash of top 10 teams. This time, neither is ranked, each entering with 7-5 records. In the latest Wisconsin vs. Miami odds, the Hurricanes are favored by 2.5 points, with the over-under at 43.5, down from an open of 47. You'll want to see what the SportsLine Projection Model is saying before making any Wisconsin vs. Miami picks and Pinstripe Bowl predictions.

Now it has simulated Wisconsin vs. Miami 10,000 times, the results are in.

The computer knows Miami's defense made life miserable for many offenses this season. The Canes ranks No. 2 in yards allowed, No. 1 in pass defense, piled up 37 sacks, and secured 15 interceptions, ranking in the top 15 in both numbers.

Three defensive backs have three picks apiece, ensuring nowhere is safe to throw the ball. And even though Miami defensive tackle Gerald Willis will miss the Pinstripe Bowl 2018 with a hand injury, SportsLine's model is calling for at least two turnovers by the Hurricanes' swarming defense.

The offense is predicated around a run game that totals nearly 200 yards per game. Travis Homer had 969 yards, including a season-high 168 on just eight carries in the regular season finale against Pittsburgh. DeeJay Dallas has 608 additional yards.

Just because Miami's defense has been superb doesn't mean it will cover the New Era Pinstripe Bowl spread.

Wisconsin's Jonathan Taylor was the nation's most-dominant running back. He rushed for 1,989 yards (7.1 average) and 15 touchdowns and was named winner of the Doak Walker Award, given to the top back in the country. He averaged 165.8 yards per game and eclipsed 200 yards four times -- and had 300 yards (with three touchdowns) against Purdue on Nov. 17.

The defense has been steady without any massive strengths or glaring weaknesses, ranking 41st in yards allowed (359) and 43rd in points (24.3). It'll help mask an offense that will be missing quarterback Alex Hornibrook (concussion). Jack Coan will start in his stead after going 2-2 in Hornibrook's place this season.

So who wins Miami vs. Wisconsin?