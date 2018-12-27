Miami vs. Wisconsin, Pinstripe Bowl: Prediction, pick, odds, line, TV, watch online, live stream

Yankee Stadium in the Bronx will once again play host to the Pinstripe Bowl, and this year we get a rematch of a New Year's Six tilt from last season. Wednesday afternoon, Wisconsin and Miami will battle it out as they run back their Orange Bowl matchup from last season that saw the Badgers come away with the 34-24 victory. Heading into the season, both of these teams were expected to contend for their respective conference crowns, but surprisingly disappointing regular season campaigns from both shot those hopes down. One of these teams, however, will have the opportunity to enter 2019 on a high note with a win.

Who will take the win in the Bronx? Let's preview and pick the big game.

Viewing information

Event: Pinstripe Bowl

Date: Thursday, Dec. 27 | Time: 5:15 p.m. ET

Location: Yankee Stadium -- New York, New York

TV: ESPN | Live stream: WatchESPN

Storylines

Miami: The Hurricanes opened the season with hopes of playing for the ACC title in Charlotte and potentially at home in Miami Gardens in the College Football Playoff. A woeful passing attack erased those hopes on the opening Sunday night of the season and relegated the Hurricanes to anonymity in the ACC Coastal. Quarterbacks Malik Rosier and N'Kosi Perry couldn't get right, and the 'Canes passing attack averaged just 177.3 yards per game --109th in FBS. The good news for coach Mark Richt is that the defense has been stellar, giving up just 268.3 yards per game (2nd in FBS), 4.16 yards per play (3rd in FBS) and 126 tackles for loss (1st in FBS).

Wisconsin: Alex Hornibrook wasn't able to build off of last year's Orange Bowl season, threw just 13 touchdowns and 11 interceptions and was banged up late. He will sit out this game with concussions symptoms, which will force coach Paul Chryst to burn Jack Coan's redshirt and start the sophomore signal-caller. Because of the struggles under center, the Badgers averaged just 164.8 passing yards per game --116th in FBS. That's what makes running back Jonathan Taylor's season even more impressive. The sophomore leads the nation with 165.75 yards per game and gained 1,989 total yards on the ground -- first in the nation in both categories. The defense gave up just 358.8 total yards per game, but 5.56 yards per play was the primary reason that the defense wasn't able to keep the Badgers in the Big Ten West race.

Game prediction, picks

It's concerning that Hornibrook won't play and Coan will start, but it's not like it's a big shock. Coan threw for 442 yards and four touchdowns in his four games in 2018 and led the Badgers to a 47-44 win over Purdue. But let's be honest, does it really matter who's taking the snaps for Wisconsin? Taylor will set the tone, Coan will work off play-action and the Badgers will win a very, very ugly game in the Big Apple. Pick: Wisconsin +3.5

So, which side of the Wisconsin vs. Miami spread hits in well over 60 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine to see the picks for Wisconsin vs. Miami, all from the model that has returned over $4,000 in profit to $100 bettors over the last three seasons, and find out.