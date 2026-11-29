Miami star receiver Malachi Toney is expected to suit up for the Hurricanes in the ACC Championship Game against Wake Forest, coach Mario Cristobal said Sunday. Toney has missed the Hurricanes' past four games after undergoing ankle surgery.

Cristobal termed Toney "a go" against the Demon Deacons. Miami will be angling for its first-ever ACC Championship Game victory in the last edition of the league title game. Toney's return should restore Miami's offense to peak capacity for the postseason after the 'Canes were forced to improvise without him during the stretch run of the regular season.

The 5-foot-11 speedster had totaled 73 receptions for 1,027 yards and 13 touchdowns before hurting his ankle in practice ahead of Miami's showdown with Notre Dame. The Hurricanes fell 31-24 to the Fighting Irish without their top offensive playmaker before regrouping to win their final three regular-season games.

In Toney's absence, star quarterback Darian Mensah turned to Cooper Barkate as his top target. The pair of Duke transfers connected 32 times over the past four games, with Barkate catching seven or more passes in all four contests.

Prior to his injury, Toney was squarely in the Heisman Trophy discussion. While that ship has since sailed, the sophomore star still has a potential legacy-defining chapter ahead of him this season as the 'Canes embark on their postseason journey.

Toney was considered a game-time decision for Miami's 45-11 win over Boston College in Week 13 but did not play. Considering the caliber of opponent and the fact that Miami could play as many as five postseason games, sitting out that game was likely the right call.