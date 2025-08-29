Miami Hurricanes linebacker Adarius Hayes was arrested Friday in connection with a May car crash that killed a woman and two children in Largo, Florida, according to police. Hayes, 20, faces three counts of vehicular homicide and one count of reckless driving with serious bodily injury, the Largo Police Department said in a release.

Hayes surrendered to authorities on Friday after a warrant was issued. He was booked into the Pinellas County Jail and released a short time later after posting a $350,000 bond, records show.

Miami announced an indefinite suspension for Hayes.

"Following the charges issued today by the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office, student-athlete Adarius Hayes has been indefinitely suspended from all athletic related activities per athletic department policy," Miami said in a statement. "We will have no further comment."

The crash happened May 10 at about 1:43 p.m. Investigators said Hayes was driving a Dodge Durango well above the posted 40 mph speed limit and weaving aggressively through traffic before colliding with a Kia Soul.

Two children in the back seat of the Kia -- 10-year-old Jabari Elijah Solomon and 4-year-old Charlie Herbert Solomon Riveria -- were ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene. The driver, 78-year-old Gail Price, was taken to a hospital and died the next day. A front-seat passenger, 58-year-old Herbert Riveria, suffered serious injuries but survived.

Police said surveillance video, witness statements and data obtained from Hayes' vehicle all showed a pattern of reckless driving. About five seconds before impact, investigators determined, Hayes made what they described as a "rapid and dangerous maneuver," cutting across three lanes of traffic without signaling while overtaking other vehicles. He then re-entered the curb lane, again crossing multiple lanes abruptly, before striking the Kia as it attempted a lawful left turn.

Data from the Durango revealed Hayes was traveling 70.8 mph five seconds before the crash and had accelerated to 78.9 mph at the time of impact, nearly double the speed limit, police said.

"The investigation concluded that Adarius Hayes' egregious speed, aggressive and reckless lane changes and complete disregard for surrounding traffic conditions demonstrated a willful and deliberate disregard for the safety of others, constituting reckless driving," Largo Police said in a statement. "These actions directly led to the tragic deaths of the three victims."

Hayes, a former four-star recruit, played in 12 games as a true freshman at Miami last season, posting 11 tackles and an interception.

No. 10 Miami opens its season Saturday against No. 7 Notre Dame.