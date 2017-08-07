Miami's lackluster offensive line from last year takes a hit with surprising transfer

Miami hasn't played in the ACC Championship Game since its inception in 2005, but was picked to represent the Coastal division at ACC Media Days despite a new quarterback under center and an offensive line that, while experienced with four starters returning, gave up 73 tackles for loss last year -- tied for 64th in the country.

The latter half of that equation took a hit Monday afternoon.

The school announced that starting center Nick Linder has left the program just a week and change after the start of fall camp.

A 6-foot-3, 290-pounder from St. Thomas Aquinas in Fort Lauderdale, Linder started 21 straight games as a sophomore and junior, before a shoulder injury ended his season last year on Nov. 5 against Pitt.

According to the Miami Herald, the reason for his decision remains a mystery.

"You have to ask him," coach Mark Richt said. "When guys leave, it just puts pressure on the rest of the team. He's a really good player and he really knows what he's doing. Certainly, I'm disappointed, because I'd rather him be here than not be here."

He will return home to Fort Lauderdale to train this fall with the goal of transferring to another school for the 2018 season, despite the fact that he will graduate this week and become eligible immediately at another institution.

Miami opens its 2017 season at home against Bethune-Cookman on Sept. 2.