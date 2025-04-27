Micah Hudson is back in Lubbock, as the former five-star wide receiver announced Sunday that he was re-signing with Texas Tech out of the transfer portal.

It's the latest twist in an odd journey for a highly touted player. He had eight catches for 123 yards across five games as a Red Raider in 2024. Hudson entered the transfer portal in the winter window and spent roughly a month with Texas A&M before stepping away from the team in January. Shortly before spring practice, Mike Elko formally announced that Hudson was no longer in College Station.

Hudson's 2024 commitment to the Red Raiders out of Lake Belton High School (TX) was a coup for Texas Tech coach Joey McGuire and his staff. He was the first five-star to ever commit to Texas Tech and the 16th overall prospect and the fourth ranked receiver in the 247Sports Composite Rankings.

247Sports scouting analyst Gabe Brooks described him in a scouting report as a "Mid-air acrobat. Capable of contorting in traffic to win contested throws. Strong with the ball. Will provide periodic highlight grabs thanks to dexterity, hand strength, and adjustment nuance. Slippery strong after the catch. Dangerous cutback threat who can string together moves to befuddle tacklers well downfield. Capable of elevating, snagging, landing, and exploding into full acceleration with little wasted motion."

Hudson's career is still yet to truly get off the ground, but he's back in familiar confines with that chance to attempt to live up to the admittedly lofty expectations that were set before him coming out of high school.