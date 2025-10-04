Miami great and NFL Hall of Famer Michael Irvin joined CBS Sports HQ prior to the Hurricanes' showdown at Florida State. Irvin played three seasons for the Hurricanes, accumulating 143 catches for 2,423 yards and 26 touchdowns in 33 games before his illustrious NFL career with the Dallas Cowboys.

Unbeaten through Week 5 and ranked No. 3 in the country, Miami is a 4.5-point favorite against the Seminoles and is playing its first road game of the year. Is "The U" all the way back? That depends on a few factors, according to Irvin.

"You have to win tonight, but it's not absolute like it used in our day with the new system with you have still with the avenue of the (college football) playoff and getting to the championship game," Irvin said. "But you've got to win tonight because of the rivalry and how big this is. I love the message it sends. When we get Miami, Florida State and Florida back up, that's the best college football right there. We're the best down here. I'm excited about that.

"I think that says a lot of things. Coach (Mario) Cristobal has talked about it -- these kids are different than what we came up in. We have to start talking to them different, it's the not 'The U' being back like it used to be, it's now their time and they have to take it and push it and make it theirs."

Irvin detailed his 1987 experience, which represents his favorite memories from the rivalry. Led by fourth-year coach Jimmy Johnson, Miami went 12-0, including the comeback 26-25 victory over the Seminoles.

"Even now to this day, talking about that 73-yarder that I ran in 1987 to basically win that game and that picture of me going across the end zone," Irvin said. "All the kids in the background going 'Wow' …. I can't tell you how many kids have come up to me, 'You ruined my childhood.' Florida State was up 19-3 and we came back. That was my fondest memory of the rivalry."